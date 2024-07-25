Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, criminal minds: evolution, deadpool, doctor who, Evil, house of the dragon, nba, sdcc, superman, The Dark Tower, The Umbrella Academy, tracker

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who/SDCC 2024, President Joseph Biden, Mike Flanagan/The Dark Tower, CM Punk, Deadpool/Donald Glover, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Warner Bros. Discovery/NBA, Paramount+'s Evil, Prime Video's The Boys/Gen V, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, CBS's Tracker, HBO's House of the Dragon, Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey, Disney+'s The Acolyte, The Simpsons/VP Kamala Harris, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 25, 2024:

Doctor Who: TARDIS-Themed Immersive Booth Preview; SDCC Schedule

President Biden to U.S. Voters: "History Is In Your Hands" (VIDEO)

The Dark Tower "Not At All Stalled" by The Exorcist: Mike Flanagan

Report: CM Punk Looking to Become Corporate Man Permanently

Deadpool: When Donald Glover, FX Tried Animating The Merc with a Mouth

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts to Defile Television Tonight

Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E09 Preview: Gold Star Connections Grow

Warner Bros. Discovery Challenging NBA: "Will Take Appropriate Action"

Evil S04E10 "How to Survive a Storm" Preview Images, Trailer Released

NBA Rejects Warner's Efforts to Match Amazon; Announces New Deals

The Boys/Gen V Sound Mixer on Prime Video Series Learning Experiences

Superman: Lex Luthor Is "Primary Villain": Gunn; Filming Nears End

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Clue Teasing "The Phoenix Academy"?

Tracker EP on Jensen Ackles & Season 2; Russell Return in Episode 2?

Superman: Nicholas Hoult Wraps Filming; Gunn Shares Hoult's Wrap Gift

House of the Dragon: Mitchell on Aemond's Power Moves, Taunting Aegon

Jon Hamm to Lead Dungeons and Dragons-Based Drama Thriller Podcast

Bad Monkey Trailer Previews Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn Series Adapt

The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland Explains Yoda, Plagueis Cameos

The Simpsons Writer Al Jean Proud of VP Kamala Harris "Prediction"

Superman & Lois, The Rookie, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

