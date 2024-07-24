Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil S04E10 "How to Survive a Storm" Preview Images, Trailer Released

Here's the overview, promo trailer, and preview images for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E10.

We agree with the sentiment at the end of the last episode of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil. Things are feeling a whole lot stranger than they usually do – of course, any sense of "normal" went out the window several seasons ago. We're still wondering exactly how far this escalating war between Sheryl (Christine Lahti) and Leland (Michael Emerson) is going to go – and let's not forget that we have "Baby Antichrist" having received two very different baptisms. We can't imagine that going too well. Then there's the matter of what's going on over at Kristen's (Herbers) house with her girls and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) – and did we mention that we're concerned about Ben (Mandvi)? See what we mean? That's a whole lot in play heading into the final chapter – something has to give. Based on what we've seen so far for S04E10: "How To Bandage a Wound," something's about to give – and it appears David (Colter) and Leland (Emerson) are about to spend some deadly one-on-one time together. Here's a look at the official overview of the episode and the promo trailer that was shared on social media by co-showrunner/EP Robert King:

Evil Season 4 Episode 10 "How to Survive a Storm" Preview

Evil Season 4 Episode 10 "How to Survive a Storm": With a hurricane on the way, Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), Ben (Aasif Mandvi), and the girls prepare for the worst. However, Kristen is horrified to discover her new neighbor is much more of a threat than the storm. The war between Sheryl (Christine Lahti) and Leland (Michael Emerson) reaches a shocking conclusion. Directed by John Dahl and written by Rockne S. O'Bannon & Anju Andre-Bergmann, here's a look at the promo trailer released by King, the official image gallery, and more:

A good promo for the episode on July twenty fifth. It probably gives away to much but what the hell we all need distraction from the news. #Evil. pic.twitter.com/UUHb5Sq030 — Robert King (@RKing618) July 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the following clip from "How to Build a ChatBot," Kristen (Herbers) uses Last Connections, an AI platform that allows users to have fake communication with dead loved ones, to text with Andy (Patrick Brammall) and have a steamy conversation with David (Colter):

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!