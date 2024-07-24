Posted in: BBC, Collectibles, Conventions, Disney+, Doctor Who, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: bbc, chibi doctor who, doctor who, preview, sdcc, SDCC 2024

Doctor Who: TARDIS-Themed Immersive Booth Preview; SDCC Schedule

Here's a rundown of the Doctor Who schedule for SDCC 2024 - including a look at the immersive booth and the merch available to purchase.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who is set to have a major presence during this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The trio will take part in the Hall H panel "Into the WHOniverse" on Friday, July 26th, from 12:30-1:30 pm PT – where they're expected to discuss all things Season 1 – and maybe some early intel on Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) guest-starring in the Steven Moffat-written, Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special, "Joy to the World." But that's far from all, so we have a rundown of the Doctor Who-related events happening during SDCC – and that's not including the immersive TARDIS-themed booth. In fact, we were treated to a preview of how it's looking…

Here's an early look at the immersive Doctor Who booth (#4129), followed by the show merch that will be available there:

While not much is known about the storyline for the Christmas Special so far, Davies did have some teases to drop during the show's official podcast (more on that in a minute) – and he had more to add in the show's official behind-the-scenes featurette for "Empire of Death." Near the end of the video above (kicking in at around the 8:45 mark), Davies notes, "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often – Christmas! Here comes Christmas. I can't give away much more, but work has begun on it already, and it's mad; it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic; it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone." While the segment itself might be a bit dated (filming on the special was happening a few months back), the description of the episode is a pretty intriguing one – one that we can add to the other clues out there so far.

Even though we have a few months to go to process the first season and the storyline threads that are carrying over into Season 2 (let's not forget that we still have a new companion, Varada Sethu, joining the TARDIS), it's never too early to preview what's to come – and that's exactly what we got on Saturday shortly after the season finale aired on BBC One. While we were hoping for some actual footage, Davies did appear on the show's official podcast (check out the video below, beginning at the 38:40 mark) to drop some teases about Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) and Ruby's story being far from over in terms of the special.

Doctor Who: The Road to "Joy to the World"

In November 2023, Coughlan checked in personally via video to let fans know that they can expect to see her in the 2024 Christmas Special as a guest star in the "Joy to the World":

"Happy New Year's Eve! And the point is – there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc)," Davies wrote in an Instagram post on December 31, 2023, dropping one of the earliest clues to what's to come:

In March of this year, social media posts included screencaps of Producer Alison Sterling's CV that listed the 2024 Christmas Special – with Pillai directing and Moffat penning the script. Shortly after, the listing was removed – but not replaced with a "corrected" writer. During the Radio Times Covers Party that same month, Moffat looked to shut down the idea of his returning to the long-running series. "It would be career madness, even by my standard, to go back into a junior capacity on a show I used to run. I would have to be insane to do that!" Moffat added – eventually proving that he truly was insane by penning the Season 1 episode, "BOOM."

Two months later, Moffat confirmed to TV Choice that he was writing the Pillai-directed "Joy to the World" – which would be the writer and ex-showrunner's 50th Doctor Who script. "I should probably introduce that one from an armchair, 'Here we are — number 50,'" Moffat shared. "But I'm not involved in next year's series. There are other things coming for me, so I might never write for 'Doctor Who' again. As I got to the end of 'Joy to the World,' I did think, 'Is that it? My final moment?' So that could be my goodbye. Number 50? I'll take that."

