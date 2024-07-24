Superman & Lois, The Rookie, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, preview, streaming, television, tv

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Veep & VP Kamala Harris, Checkered Past/What a Cartoon!, Peacock's Poker Face, ABC's The Rookie, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Minor Threats, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, USA Network's WWE Raw, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, HBO's The Penguin, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, President Joseph Biden, Apple TV+'s Pachinko, Netflix's Bridgerton, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 24, 2024:

Veep Gets Boost From VP Kamala Harris; Armando Iannucci's Reminder

Checkered Past Showcases Influential "What a Cartoon!" on July 29th

Poker Face S02: Cola, Corrigan, Marshall & Narducci Set as Guest Stars

The Rookie S07: Nathan Fillion Sets High Bar for "Dad Jokes" (VIDEO)

Superman & Lois Season 4 Extended Teaser: New Looks at Final Season

Minor Threats: Netflix Eyes Dark Horse Comic Adapt From Oswalt, Blum

Spartacus: House of Ashur Sees Lucy Lawless Returning as Lucretia

WWE Raw Review: Chadster's Dream Show Crushes AEW Nightmares

Presumed Innocent Sound Mixer on Bringing Apple TV+ Series to Life

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: Josh Charles Joins Final Season Cast

Only Murders in the Building S04: Now a Major Murder Picture! (POSTER)

The Penguin Bridges The Batman, Sequel; EP Teases New TV Project

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: McBride on "The Book of Carol" Return

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Debuts October 21st (Details)

President Joseph Biden Addressing "What Lies Ahead" on Wednesday Night

Pachinko Season 2 Official Trailer: Apple TV+ Series Returns In August

Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict Bridgerton Enters the Marriage Mart

Colbert, Fallon & More: Late-Night Tackles Biden/Harris Moves & More

House of the Dragon: D'Arcy, Mizuno on That Rhaenyra/Mysaria Moment

