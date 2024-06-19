Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies, theatrical screening

Doctor Who Season Finale UK Screening a Disney+ Missed Opportunity

The season finale of Doctor Who will screen in special theatrical showings across the UK on June 21st. Why didn't Disney+ do this in the US?

The two-part finale that closes this season of Doctor Who is getting a theatrical screening—but only in the UK! BBC Studios and CinemaLive have partnered to bring the Doctor Who finale to cinema screens across the UK on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at 11 pm UK Time. This means Part Two, "Empire of Death," will screen at the same time the episode launches on the BBC iPlayer at midnight UK Time and 7 pm Eastern Time in the US on Disney+. Showrunner Russell T Davies previously teased the finale of season one: "This is a great big rip-roaring finale with the Doctor, Ruby, and friends old and new fighting the greatest enemy of their lives. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

"We're delighted to be working with CinemaLive at such an exciting time for 'Doctor Who' to bring the finale of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor to the big screen across the UK. Whovians are such a big part of 'Doctor Who,' so it was important for us to celebrate the end of the series with an event for fans to come together and celebrate all things Whoniverse. We can't wait for fans to see what is in store to conclude the Fifteenth Doctor's first season," shared Dominic Walker, Global Business Director, BBC Studios. John Travers, Head of Acquisitions and Distribution for CinemaLive, added, "We're thrilled to be working in partnership with BBC Studios to offer fans of 'Doctor Who' this unique opportunity to come together and share the incredible experience of watching the epic season finale on the big screen."

This is not the first time Doctor Who got a theatrical screening. The 50th Anniversary Special "Day of the Doctor" got theatrical screenings not only in the UK but in select territories like Australia. The previous theatrical screening also included specially filmed intro segments with the Doctors (David Tennant and Matt Smith) and even a comedy bit with Strax the Sontaran telling the audience to silence their phones while singing the praises of eating popcorn because it feels like he's chewing tiny enemies to death. We don't know if there will be special intro segments featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, but that would be a special treat to those lucky enough to get to the screening. It's a shame Disney+ didn't arrange for theatrical screenings in the US since these are often special events and would have not only drummed up fan excitement but also benefited the theatres with concession sales.

If you're in the UK, you can still pre-order tickets for the Doctor Who screening (if they're not sold out) from here.

