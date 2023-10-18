Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Shares Look at Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor from Annual 2024 Cover

As we inch closer to the 60th anniversary, we're getting an official look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor from the Doctor Who Annual 2024.

While a large chunk of our coverage lately has been on their David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) returning for the three-episode 60th-anniversary event, Showrunner Russell T. Davies, BBC & Disney+ have also been doing a pretty good job of previewing the next 60 years of Doctor Who. While the upcoming anniversary & Christmas specials will help set the stage, it's 2024 that sees Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) take off for a new series of adventures. And speaking of 2024, we're getting an official look at Gatwa in full-on Doctor mode from the cover of the Doctor Who 2024 Annual (which includes an original Fourteenth Doctor story). Here's a look at fashionable Fifteen rocking one of the best coats that we've seen in a long time…

Here's a look back at Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast.

