Doctor Who: Sophie Aldred Gifts Us a Special Christmas Eve Podcast

Doctor Who star Sophie Aldred's podcast, Ace Odyssey, is set to release a standalone audio drama on Christmas Eve, "Ghost in the Machine."

We may not be getting an official Doctor Who Christmas Special this year, but that doesn't mean non-canon and unofficial Doctor Who is going to go all Grinch on us. There's a Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) Christmas audio drama episode, "Lionesses in Winter," out now on Big Finish, and now closer to the bone, Sophie Aldred, aka Ace, is going to release "Ghost in the Machine," a half-hour full-cast audio drama podcast for free on Christmas Eve. The podcast is a special episode of her new podcast series Ace Odyssey, which is currently the No. 1 Science Fiction podcast. It features Nicholas Briggs, Colin Baker, Carole Ann Ford, and even a cameo from a relative unknown named Russell T Davies.

Ghost in the Machine is described as a haunting, emotionally-charged stand-alone Christmas special audio drama that blends folk horror, science fiction, and festive unease, in the grand tradition of classic British ghost stories. This makes it the first Doctor Who-adjacent British Christmas ghost story. The audio drama is the culmination of an ongoing "subplot" in Ace Odyssey, where Sophie Aldred is on a fictional spaceship with her computer, voiced by series co-creator Paul Carmichael. where they travel through space as she interviews various actors and fans, including Sylvester McCoy, Susan Twist, superfan and host Christel Dee, and Katy Manning, who discuss aspects of their lives that no one had ever asked them about before. The last episode featured a mysterious sound from the spaceship that Sophie and her computer tried to investigate, culminating in a cliffhanger ending, which was resolved in Ghost in the Machine this week on Christmas Eve.

Set aboard the ageing interstellar vessel Nosferatu 2.5, Ghost in the Machine finds Sophie Aldred drawn into a mystery buried deep within the ship's memory — a presence that refuses to remain silent, and a door that was never meant to be opened. As strange phenomena ripple through the corridors and time itself seems to falter, Sophie must confront the idea that ships, like people, remember their past — and that some memories demand to be heard. Come to think of it, why hasn't Doctor Who ever done a haunted spaceship story with proper ghosts? One for the future, eh?

This is a story of echoes and inheritance, of technology haunted by humanity, and of what happens when compassion meets something long forgotten. Tender, eerie, and quietly profound, Ghost in the Machine is a Christmas ghost story that lingers long after the lights go out, inspired by the expansive Whoniverse.

"This story feels very special to me," said Sophie Aldred. "It's intimate, mysterious, and full of heart. It understands that Christmas isn't only about celebration — it's also about memory, kindness, and the things we carry with us."

Ghost in the Machine is written, produced, and directed by Paul Carmichael with music, sound effects, sound design, and post-production by Michael Livesley. Michael Livesley created the artwork, video, and visual Design.

Sophie Aldred's Ace Odyssey is an independently produced podcast series and audio drama entirely separate from Doctor Who and the BBC. Hosted by Sophie Aldred, the show invites listeners on a joyful, conversation-led journey through television, science fiction, fantasy, and popular culture, featuring relaxed and in-depth chats with the actors, writers, creators, and craftspeople who have helped shape genre storytelling, covering cult fan fave shows from Doctor Who and Blake's 7 to Dark Shadows and the many worlds of Gerry Anderson.

Since its launch, Sophie Aldred's Ace Odyssey has debuted at Number 1 in the UK Sci-Fi Podcast Charts, rapidly establishing itself as a warm, inventive, and joyfully strange new home for interviews and genre storytelling. The series has already welcomed Sylvester McCoy, Katy Manning, Janet Fielding, and Jamie Anderson, the son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, with upcoming future guests Sally Knyvette, David Banks, Nicholas Briggs, Carole Ann Ford, and many more lined up.

