Doctor Who/Star Trek: Picard: Terry Matalas Honored by RTD's Praise

Earlier this month, we took a look at some showrunner-on-showrunner love that was going on between BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas. Because RTD was a huge fan of the way "The Last Generation" wrapped up the season and Paramount+ series. In fact, we learned in Doctor Who Magazine #590 (available to purchase here) that the episode had unexpectedly spoiled the title of an upcoming Doctor Who series episode. Well, Matalas is appreciating the love, taking to Twitter to express his feeling honored to receive "any modicum of praise" from the person who wrote Torchwood: Children of Earth. Airing in 2009, the five-episode story would serve as the third & penultimate series of the Doctor Who spinoff and starred John Barrowman, Eve Myles, Gareth David Lloyd, Kai Owen, Tom Price, and the future Doctor, Peter Capaldi.



Doctor Who/Star Trek: Picard Lovefest: A Look Back…

Earlier this month, Davies took a break from filming a new series of exciting adventures with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – and beginning the process of expanding the "WHO-niverse" – to make sure that the folks over at the Paramount+ series knew just how much they loved it. "How good? HOW good?! I'd say perfect. I loved those final shots around the table like the camera couldn't bear to let go. Wonderful!" Davies wrote as the caption to their Instagram post that also shared a look at the third season poster:

Well, it didn't take long for that to grab Matalas' attention

And here's a look at what both Davies and British author Paul Cornell ("Doctor Who" novels) had to say as a follow-up, with Matalas appreciating the love & support. Of course, the obvious response to all of this would be… STAR TREK/DOCTOR WHO CROSSOVER! YES! YES! YES! But being a bit more realistic, it would be nice to see Matalas and Davies swapping franchises for an episode: