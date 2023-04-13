Doctor Who: Tennant Meets Meep Creators; A "Confidential" Return? David Tennant said the creators behind Beep the Meep visited the set of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special; a "Confidential" return?

We're all waiting for new episodes of Doctor Who to premiere later in the year, and the three 60th Anniversary specials are going to be an event featuring David Tennant's and Catherine Tate's returns as the Doctor (this time the fourteenth) and Donna Noble with scripts by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies. The specials look set to feature a whole bunch of fanservice-y callbacks, easter eggs and deep dives in Doctor Who lore. That includes the live action introduction of cute looking but evil alien Beep the Meep, who shows up in the trailer.

At a panel during Galaxycon in Richmond, Virginia, recently, Tennant revealed that the comic creators behind Beep the Meep visited the set when they were shooting that episode of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials. Tennant said that he and Davies, who read Doctor Who Weekly as kids in the 1980s, read the original comic stories featuring Beep the Meep, so this was a special treet. We assume he was talking about Pat Mills, John Wagner and artist Dave Gibbons, who first created Beep the Meep. Now think about that. Pat Mills and John Wagner are the creators of Judge Dredd for 2000AD, and Dave Gibbons not only drew Rogue Trooper for 2000AD but went on to co-create and draw Watchmen. Beep the Meep is their Doctor Who connection. The Americans have Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, the British have Two Degrees to Doctor Who. Everyone in the UK will have some connection to Doctor Who sooner or later. Everyone!

Tennant also said that he and Davies got their Doctor Who Weekly magazines that they'd saved since they were kids signed by the comic creators – and this whole event was filmed by a crew for some Making-of and Behind-the-Scenes footage. Does this mean a Doctor Who Confidential-style show will be back to accompany the series' return? Davies always liked to have as much extras to give to fans as possible as a way to keep the interest and buzz going. It seems quite likely.