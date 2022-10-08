Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer: Her Final Battle Begins

In a little more than two weeks, it's the last run for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and showrunner Chris Chibnall. And now, we're getting a chance to see what exactly that will bring with the release of the official trailer for "The Power of the Doctor." We already know to expect Sacha Dhawan's Master, Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, and a number of other famous (and infamous) faces, but what surprises could be in store? Let's take a look!

With Whittaker's Doctor facing her greatest threat yet, the BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd (also on BBC America). Now here's a look at the official trailer (and let's just say that scream at the end broke our hearts):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"