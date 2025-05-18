Doctor Who "Unleashed" S02E06: "Interstellar Song Contest" Film School

Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, eurovision

This week's Doctor Who Unleashed should be a particularly interesting one, since it covers Doctor Who: The Insterstellar Song contest. The episode looks big and expensive, with some of the most elaborate and ambitious set pieces and CGI effects in the season so far. And it's your weekly free film school, mostly an introduction, and if you want to take online filmmaking courses, you can enroll in the Open University in the UK. Who says you can't have nice things in the UK? The difference is that Doctor Who Unleashed shows and tells you what the jobs are in a professional union TV and film production, for free!

You can expect the usual interviews about the story of "The Interstellar Song Contest". Juno Dawson will talk about writing her first official TV episode of Doctor Who. Russell T. Davies will talk about that twist that dropped completely out of nowhere. Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, and Rylan Clark will gush about the Eurovision Song Contest as a pop culture phenomenon. The FX department heads will talk about creating a massive area for the Interstellar Song Contest with what looks like thousands of spectators. Then you get to the nitty-gritty of on-set production itself. Doctor Who Unleashed host Steffan Powell gets some work experience this time as 3rd Assistant Director.

Yes, on a fully staffed set, there are three assistant directors who assist the director who is in charge of directing the actors and the Director of Photography (DP). The third AD or TAD assists the second and first ADs in organising the extras or background actors, communicating between department assistants, and stepping in for the first AD when they have to leave the set or are busy with other things. And on a Doctor Who set, everyone in every department is always busy.

Oh, and did we mention that they released a separate behind-the-scenes look covering that game-changing ending?

Doctor Who Unleashed is simulcast every Saturday once the week's episode of Doctor Who airs, on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on YouTube globally.

