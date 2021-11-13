Double Shot at Love Season 3 E09 Review: Feet in Mouth Aren't Keto

¡Hola, amigos! It is I, your El Presidente, the greatest authoritarian dictator the world has ever seen and if I do say so myself, a fine reviewer of the best trashy reality television. Today, comrades, it is my mission to tell you about all the drama that happened in this week's episode of Double Shot at Love. It was a bloody massacre on MTV's Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 9 "Vin-Prov," and not the good kind where I dispose of all my political enemies.

Vinny spent the beginning of the episode reconnecting with some of the girls he'd been ignoring of late, but the meat of the episode took place when Pauly and Nikki gathered the contestants to, for some reason, participate in an improv comedy session with Vinny. Yes, what every girl is dying to do on a group date: embarrass themselves. Well, the joke's on them, comrades. It was Vinny himself who stuck his foot in his mouth.

Sure, Vinny's chooch nature was on full display during the "Vin-Prov" session, but when Vinny accidentally called Erika D by the name of the only other blonde contestant, Kayla, his geeky charm had no hope of saving him from Erika's wrath. Vinny tried to play it off like he was using the name for improv purposes, but nobody bought that. Erika was pissed, and there was only one way for Vinny to make it up to her: by eliminating Kayla.

And so, Vinny called Kayla, Jillian, and Jovana to dinner and put all three in the friend zone! I haven't seen a dinner party go that poorly since the last time my political rivals tried to have me assassinated at a wedding reception. With three more girls down, Vinny has just six left to choose from to be his forever person: Erika, Danielle, Peyton, Peachy, Akielia, and KP. Will he find Mrs. Right before the season is over?

This week's episode of Double Shot at Love showed the show's bachelor in his natural habitat: being a total dork. Isn't he a prize, ladies? It also narrowed down the competition to a solid six women. If Vinny was a dictator and not a reality TV star he could marry them all, but since he's not, he'll have to just choose one. Haw haw haw haw! Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 9 "Vin-Prov" Review by El Presidente 7 / 10 This week's episode of MTV's Double Shot at Love offered us the show's bachelor in his natural habitat: being a dork.