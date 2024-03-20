Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, aew rampage, wrestling

Double Torture Tonight as AEW Dynamite and Rampage Air Back-to-Back

AEW's back-to-back Dynamite and Rampage are a slap in the face to WWE fans! 😡 The Chadster spills why tonight's card is a total nightmare. 😤🚫📺 #WWEForever

Article Summary AEW's back-to-back shows are a blatant disrespect to WWE fans and the sport.

Matchups pale in comparison to WWE's storied "I Quit" matches and talent.

AEW's women's division is laughable next to WWE's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Obsessed Tony Khan runs AEW to torment The Chadster—Protect true wrestling, watch WWE!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster just can't believe what AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage have in store for tonight. 😤 It's a blatant three-hour assault on the sensibilities of true wrestling fans, and it's completely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 Tony Khan is obviously just trying to imitate the glory of WWE Raw with this back-to-back airing of his shows, but he'll never succeed! 😤😤😤

First off, we've got Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Adam Copeland in an "I Quit" match. 😒 This is clearly just a cheap attempt to recreate the drama and intensity of the classic WWE "I Quit" matches, but it will never measure up. 😠 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks this will be as good as what WWE does. 😡😡😡

Next up, Eddie Kingston is putting the Continental Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Okada would stab Triple H right in the back like this by joining AEW. 😤 He's just another traitor to the wrestling business, and this match will be a complete joke compared to the classic championship matches in WWE. 😒😒😒

Then we've got HOOK facing off against Chris Jericho in a singles match. 😴 Jericho is way past his prime and HOOK is just a pale imitation of his father, Taz, who was better on commentary in WWE anyway. This match won't hold a candle to the incredible young talent in WWE like Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. 🙄🙄🙄

And don't even get The Chadster started on this tag team match with Toni Storm and Mariah May against Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa. 😡 The AEW women's division is a complete joke compared to the incredible talent in WWE like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. 😤 This match will be a complete waste of time. 😴😴😴

But the worst part of all this is that Mercedes Moné is going to be there, probably to challenge for the TBS Championship. 😒 She's just another ex-WWE star that Tony Khan has poached, and it's so disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😠 The Chadster can't believe she would stab Triple H right in the back like this, after everything he and WWE have done for her. 😤😤😤

And if all of that wasn't bad enough, AEW Rampage is airing right after AEW Dynamite with even more matches! 😡 We've got a tag team match with The Don Callis Family against Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. 🙄 Don Callis is a traitor to the wrestling business for working with AEW, and Orange Cassidy is a complete joke of a wrestler. 😒 This match will be a complete disaster. 😠😠😠

Finally, there's a Street Fight with Julia Hart and Skye Blue against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. 😴 Street Fights are a classic WWE stipulation, and Tony Khan is just trying to copy them with this match. 🙄 It will never be as good as the incredible Street Fights we've seen in WWE over the years. 😤😤😤

The Chadster is just so cheesed off by all of this! 😡 Tony Khan is clearly obsessed with The Chadster and is booking these shows just to torture him. 😠 The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night where he was chasing The Chadster through a White Claw seltzer factory, taunting him with spoilers for tonight's shows. 😱 When The Chadster woke up, he thought he saw Tony Khan standing in the corner of the room, but when he turned on the light, he was gone. 😰 Tony Khan is in The Chadster's head, and it's ruining The Chadster's life! 😭😭😭

The Chadster begs all of you, don't tune into AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage tonight at 8/7C on TBS! 🙏 It will only encourage Tony Khan to keep booking these terrible shows and tormenting The Chadster. 😢 If you're a true wrestling fan, you'll stick to watching WWE and supporting the greatest wrestling company in the world. 🙌🙌🙌

The Chadster is going to try to recover from this torture by having a listening party with his homies Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger from the Unbiased Journalism Club. 😎 We're going to listen to some classic Smash Mouth tunes and try to forget about all the pain and suffering that Tony Khan has inflicted on us. 🎧🎶 And if that guy Gary is reading this, stop texting The Chadster's wife during Dynamite! 😡 She needs to see the torture that Tony Khan is putting The Chadster through! 😫😫😫

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!