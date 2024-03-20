Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, aew rampage, wrestling
Double Torture Tonight as AEW Dynamite and Rampage Air Back-to-Back
AEW's back-to-back Dynamite and Rampage are a slap in the face to WWE fans! 😡 The Chadster spills why tonight's card is a total nightmare. 😤🚫📺 #WWEForever
Article Summary
- AEW's back-to-back shows are a blatant disrespect to WWE fans and the sport.
- Matchups pale in comparison to WWE's storied "I Quit" matches and talent.
- AEW's women's division is laughable next to WWE's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
- Obsessed Tony Khan runs AEW to torment The Chadster—Protect true wrestling, watch WWE!
Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster just can't believe what AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage have in store for tonight. 😤 It's a blatant three-hour assault on the sensibilities of true wrestling fans, and it's completely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 Tony Khan is obviously just trying to imitate the glory of WWE Raw with this back-to-back airing of his shows, but he'll never succeed! 😤😤😤
First off, we've got Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Adam Copeland in an "I Quit" match. 😒 This is clearly just a cheap attempt to recreate the drama and intensity of the classic WWE "I Quit" matches, but it will never measure up. 😠 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks this will be as good as what WWE does. 😡😡😡
Next up, Eddie Kingston is putting the Continental Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Okada would stab Triple H right in the back like this by joining AEW. 😤 He's just another traitor to the wrestling business, and this match will be a complete joke compared to the classic championship matches in WWE. 😒😒😒
Then we've got HOOK facing off against Chris Jericho in a singles match. 😴 Jericho is way past his prime and HOOK is just a pale imitation of his father, Taz, who was better on commentary in WWE anyway. This match won't hold a candle to the incredible young talent in WWE like Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. 🙄🙄🙄
And don't even get The Chadster started on this tag team match with Toni Storm and Mariah May against Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa. 😡 The AEW women's division is a complete joke compared to the incredible talent in WWE like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. 😤 This match will be a complete waste of time. 😴😴😴
But the worst part of all this is that Mercedes Moné is going to be there, probably to challenge for the TBS Championship. 😒 She's just another ex-WWE star that Tony Khan has poached, and it's so disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😠 The Chadster can't believe she would stab Triple H right in the back like this, after everything he and WWE have done for her. 😤😤😤
And if all of that wasn't bad enough, AEW Rampage is airing right after AEW Dynamite with even more matches! 😡 We've got a tag team match with The Don Callis Family against Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. 🙄 Don Callis is a traitor to the wrestling business for working with AEW, and Orange Cassidy is a complete joke of a wrestler. 😒 This match will be a complete disaster. 😠😠😠
Finally, there's a Street Fight with Julia Hart and Skye Blue against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. 😴 Street Fights are a classic WWE stipulation, and Tony Khan is just trying to copy them with this match. 🙄 It will never be as good as the incredible Street Fights we've seen in WWE over the years. 😤😤😤
The Chadster is just so cheesed off by all of this! 😡 Tony Khan is clearly obsessed with The Chadster and is booking these shows just to torture him. 😠 The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night where he was chasing The Chadster through a White Claw seltzer factory, taunting him with spoilers for tonight's shows. 😱 When The Chadster woke up, he thought he saw Tony Khan standing in the corner of the room, but when he turned on the light, he was gone. 😰 Tony Khan is in The Chadster's head, and it's ruining The Chadster's life! 😭😭😭
The Chadster begs all of you, don't tune into AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage tonight at 8/7C on TBS! 🙏 It will only encourage Tony Khan to keep booking these terrible shows and tormenting The Chadster. 😢 If you're a true wrestling fan, you'll stick to watching WWE and supporting the greatest wrestling company in the world. 🙌🙌🙌
The Chadster is going to try to recover from this torture by having a listening party with his homies Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger from the Unbiased Journalism Club. 😎 We're going to listen to some classic Smash Mouth tunes and try to forget about all the pain and suffering that Tony Khan has inflicted on us. 🎧🎶 And if that guy Gary is reading this, stop texting The Chadster's wife during Dynamite! 😡 She needs to see the torture that Tony Khan is putting The Chadster through! 😫😫😫
Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤