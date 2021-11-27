Dr. Brain: Lee Sun-kyun Unlocks Secrets from Inside Apple TV+ Series

Get ready for Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite, Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage) to blow your mind in South Korea's latest import, Dr. Brain. Currently streaming on Apple TV +, Dr. Brain is an emotional journey that follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting "brain syncs" with the dead to access their memories for clues. Not only a mystery that illuminates themes of familial and human healing, Dr. Brain is also an extraordinary sci-fi thriller. Recently Lee Sun-kyun chatted with Bleeding Cool (via interpreter) about working with director Kim Jee-woon, his first time reading the script, and what was his most difficult scene to shoot.

I'd like to know your reaction to the script and the themes explored in this series, the first time you read it.

Lee Sun-kyun (via interpreter): Yes. Before I looked at the script, I have always been a big fan of director Kim. So it was an honor for me to be able to work together with director Kim. And when I saw the script, I was very happy that it had elements of, you know, sci-fi, mystery, and thriller. This was a new challenge to me, and when I read the first episode, I thought it was actually quite difficult for me to like, understand because there was a lot of brain science terminology in the first episode. But once I got over that, starting from like the end of episode one, a mystery thriller really kicked in, I thought it was a very immersive experience reading the script. Yeah, so I really enjoyed reading the script.

Can you discuss a little bit your relationship, your character's relationship with Kangmu (Park Hee-soon), and how that evolves over the course of the series?

LSK: Yes. Kangmu is the one that I brain sync with for the first time ever. So unlike the other ones that I've brain synced with, he kind of appears in front of me kind of like a ghost as if he's alive. So he kind of becomes my partner slash buddy. So if we have more seasons to come, I think it could also evolve into a kind of like a "buddy movie."

I loved your turn in "Parasite," so I'm wondering if there's any comparison between that character Park Dong and Sewon Koh?

LSK: Yes. Both characters are very smart and use their abilities. But while they are both very well off, they are very different in a lot of aspects, too. Park in "Parasite" was smart, but he was more realistic and he really cared about his reputation. But on the other hand, Sewon doesn't feel emotion. So I think he's much lonelier than Park in "Parasite."

What was the most difficult scene for you to shoot?

LSK: The first scene that I appear in is the conference scene, but actually the first scene I shot was the scene with the lab mice where I kind of experiment with the mouse and I'm very scared of mice. I hate mice. So I was very horrified that I have to, like, kind of touch the mice. But when I saw it, the lab mouse was actually cuter than I thought. It's smaller and cuter, so it was better than I thought, but it was a difficult scene for me.

What was your favorite aspect of working with Director Kim Jee-woon?

LSK: First of all, his directions are very simple and to the point. So I really enjoyed that. And I'm not sure if I mentioned this, but I'm a really big fan of Director Kim so I was just happy to be there together with him in person and to be able to work with them. And it was a big honor for me to have my name included in his filmography.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dr. Brain's LEE SUN KYUN: Bleeding Cool Interview (https://youtu.be/pCt1dUlRoR4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dr. Brain — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://youtu.be/ZK2nevD7cWA)