Drag Race Holland Season 1 Episode 3 Was a Truly Royal Win: Review

Welcome back to "Eden's 'Drag Race' Recap"! No, season 13 of the flagship American version isn't quite on yet but today we're talking Drag Race Holland, of course! In case you weren't aware, we're three episodes into the season and the looks are choice, the tea hot, and the drama juicy. So buckle up, because the "MAJOR SPOILERS ALERT!" sign is out for what lies ahead so if you haven't seen it yet, head over to WOW Presents Plus and catch up, then come back here so we can ki-ki. Kay?

Miss Abby OMG is a little dramatic upon Patty Pam-Pam's departure at the end of last week's episode, but her look was literally crying rainbows! Did you expect no drama? Ha! Though sadly, that's what we got from her in this week's acting challenge. But, I'm getting ahead of myself – this week's challenge was the acting group challenge, and they were tasked with presenting a scene from "Gooische Drag", a play on the hit Holland show Gooische Vrouwen.

Gooische Vrouwen loosely translates to "Dutch version of Sex in the City meets Desperate Housewives" (Okay, it's actually talking about women from Gooi, which is akin to Beverly Hills, but still) – really what it translates to is that they're fabulous queens [over] acting fabulously, and it's hilarious. The queens split into two groups and acted in a garden party scene that ended in either murder or betrayal. Stars of this week's challenge were Ma'Ma Queen, Sederginne, and ChelseaBoy.

The judges thought that Miss Abby OMG, and Megan Schoonbrood both kind of missed the mark this week challenge and runway wise. In a group acting challenge, it's hard to really stand out if you're not an over-the-top, and that can be a tall order.

This week's runway category is "Miss Holland" and in it, host Fred van Leer challenges the queens to make an outfit (preferably out of natural materials) that embodies the country of Holland. The highlights of this week's runway:

ChelseaBoy came out in a wind-swept illusion dress and, as they describe, "My outfit is 2020 in a nutshell". You're not wrong, honey. You're not wrong. Of course, the judges were completely blown over by the look – but more than that, this was a more glamorous side of ChesleaBoy they hadn't seen before and it gooped them completely.

Madame Madness' "Bitch I'm a cow" look was one I really enjoyed – it was inspired by what she could see of the country by plane: grass, more grass, and cows. In her immortal words, "Moo, bitch." Sadly, the judges weren't as in love with it as I was, but that's okay – she ended up safe in the end, but just barely. Fred told her to bring it and I hope she turns it out.

Envy Peru's Mother Nature reveal look sent me absolutely gagging as did Janey Jacké's plastic fantasy…though I am not exactly sure what she's saying about Holland with that statement. Either way, both were safe this week, though frustrated with not being at the top.

Clogs on the runway? Sederginne uses them to accessorize her hay girl hey dress! It's cute and comedy and totally fits her comedy queen vibe.

Ma'Ma Queen won this week with both her hilarious performance and gag-worthy marijuana couture on the runway. That means lip-syncing for their lives tonight were Miss Abby OMG and Megan Schoonbrood. Miss Abby OMG brought it, but Megan hammed it up and was absolutely hilarious. A tough decision for sure, but in the end Miss Abby OMG stayed to slay and create drama another day and Megan Schoonbrood left us this week.

Do you keep up with Drag Race Holland and have opinions? Keep checking back here for reviews of the new episode each week – episodes drop Thursday at 6 pm Eastern time on World of Wonder's streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus (unless you're in the Netherlands, then it's on actual TV).