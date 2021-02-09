Drew McIntyre to Defend WWE Championship Inside Elimination Chamber

WWE has revealed Drew McIntyre's opponent for Elimination Chamber. Well, actually, they revealed his five opponents, because McIntyre will be defending the belt inside the chamber. It all went down on tonight's episode of Raw, where Shane McMahon returned for seemingly no reason other than to talk about this match with Adam Pearce and leave. Well, he may have also started an amnesia or evil twin angle because he failed to recognize his old friend Omos, but it's more likely WWE is just incoherent in its storytelling.

Anyway, WWE elaborates on the match in a press release from WWE.com:

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre will attempt to retain the WWE Title inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus! McIntyre has already proven himself a fighting champion, but the odds are truly stacked against him inside the dreaded structure. Every challenger will be a former WWE Champion. Sheamus, his longtime friend turned bitter foe, knows him better than almost anyone. Orton is a 14-time World Champion that has already proven he can defeat the current titleholder and take the gold away from him. The Miz is as dangerous on any given night as he is outspoken. Hardy has time and time again taken it to the extreme to put a title around his waist. Styles is one of the best in the business and is currently at the top of his game. The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the WWE Champion. Don't miss all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 7 ET/4 PT.

Later on Raw, Sheamus was none-too-pleased to learn that he wouldn't be getting a singles match against Drew McIntyre. From our Raw recap, which will be published after the show, here's how that went down:

Sheamus harasses Adam Pearce about not giving him a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre. He accuses Pearce of saying Sheamus isn't a draw. Hey, your words, Sheamus. He also complains about WWE giving Drew McIntyre preferential treatment. Sheamus says Pearce will only have himself to blame when Sheamus brutalizes all the other wrestlers in the Elimination Chamber.

Yeah, somehow, I don't see Sheamus winning this one.