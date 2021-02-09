Shane McMahon Returns to Raw, Doesn't Remember Raw Underground

In news that will make you say, "An amnesia angle? Seriously? Is Vince Russo back?!" Shane McMahon, the large adult son of Vince McMahon, returned to WWE Raw tonight and appears not to remember anything about the last year of his life. As WWE fans may remember, Shane spent the early part of the pandemic hosting a segment called Raw Underground, wherein various NXT trainees and jobbers would gather in a storage room in the WWE Performance Center and engage in an illicit fight club known as Raw Underground. The segment was canceled when WWE decided to have Raw tapings be slightly less of a COVID super spreader event.

But Shane doesn't seem to remember, because he walked right past his old Raw Underground bouncer, Omos, and didn't recognize him. From our Raw recap, which will be published right after the show tonight, here's how it went down:

Promo: Adam Pearce Adam Pearce kicks off Raw by introducing… Shane McMahon?! Shane-o-Mac is back to hopefully, please god please, pop the ratings, and also to probably insert himself into a WrestleMania match. Oh, he's also here to talk about Elimination Chamber, where Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship inside the titular match. Pearce says all of McIntyre's opponents will be former champs. Here's the names: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus. Shane pats Pearce on the back for doing a good job and leaves. So why was Shane here again? AJ styles and Omos pass Shane as he's leaving. Shane salutes Omos and commentary doesn't mention the fact that Omos was Shane's friend at Raw Underground for months just last year. In fact, Tom Phillips says Shane is "sizing up Omos" as if it's the first time he's ever seen him. Sigh. Styles gets in the ring to give ol' Scrap Daddy some shit. Then he tells Pearce to scram as Jeff Hardy comes to the ring for a one-on-one match with Styles.

Later in the show, Shane ran into Drew McIntyre and referenced their time as allies, so it's not that Shane has forgotten everything about his life. only things from the last year, like Omos. Or maybe Omos, in kayfabe, is a different person than the Raw Underground bodyguard. Oh! Maybe they're twin brothers! Okay, now I know Russo is definitely back.

