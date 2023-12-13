Posted in: Games, Tabletop, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Dimension 20, dropout

Dropout Announces Dimension 20: Fantasy High – Junior Year

Dropout has revealed the latest season for Dimension 20 will kick off in January, as Fantasy High - Junior Year makes its return.

Dropout has revealed a brand new season of Dimension 20 is on the way as they confirmed Fantasy High – Junior Year will be coming out in January. The kids return for another year of high school with all the myth and magic you can expect from the previous seasons, only with what appears to be a new sense of turmoil and teenage angst. It'll be a chance for everyone to see where the kids have progressed as they enter their third year of high school and attempt not only to pass the class but also to defend the world from being blown up and stuff. Enjoy the trailer below, as the series will launch on January 10.

Dimension 20: Fantasy High – Junior Year

Fantasy High was the inaugural season of Dimension 20 when the series first launched on the Dropout platform in September 2018, and its third season will be the anthology series' 21st season overall. Led by Game Master and series creator Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20: Fantasy High – Junior Year will see protagonists "The Bad Kids," played by Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson, face new trials and tribulations as they enter their junior year at the Aguefort Adventuring Academy, a fantasy world high school for adventurers.

Season two of Fantasy High concluded in April 2020 and is available along with season one on the Dropout platform. Dropout will additionally release the full second season on YouTube ahead of the season three premiere, allowing viewers to catch up on seasons one and two there. Season three will consist of 20 episodes and feature an opening credits intro animated by Elastic and new music from Sarah Barrios. A music video of the original song "Teenage Rebellion" (which can be pre-saved here) will be released on YouTube on January 10th, coinciding with the premiere.

