Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Appear on Impact Wrestling

What's Dave "The Stone" Johnston doing in the Impact Zone?! If only good old Don West were still around, he'd be shouting that question at this latest news report, which reveals that WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be making an appearance on Impact Wrestling in the near future. It seems that The Rock will induct Ken Shamrock into Impact Wrestling's Hall of Fame as part of the Bound for Glory PPV weekend festivities.

The shocking move happened on Twitter, where Shamrock, the multi-time MMA and pro-wrestling champion, reached out publicly to The Rock to ask him to record the introduction. It's unknown whether Shamrock decided to reach out publicly via Twitter because he doesn't have the ability to contact the Hollywood megastar directly or because he felt The Rock would feel too guilty to decline the request in public, but it seems to have worked.

"@TheRock Hey brother, I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting," Shamrock tweeted. "After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you."

Shockingly, The Rock responded, pretending to both know what Impact Wrestling is and to believe it's an honor to be inducted to their Hall of Fame. He tweeted, "Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

👊🏾🖤"

And that's how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ended up committing to an Impact Wrestling appearance of sorts. The only question is how Vince McMahon will react to the treachery. First, The Rock buys the XFL after Vince was forced to shut it down due to the pandemic, and now he appears in a video for one of his longtime rivals?