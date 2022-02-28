Edge's Surprise WrestleMania Opponent Backstage Right Now? Spoilers!

This week's episode of WWE Raw has just two announced segments, and one of them is a follow-up on last week's open challenge from Edge for someone in the locker room to step up and become his WrestleMania opponent. Now, a new dirt sheet report may reveal just who that opponent is. And despite what you may be thinking… it's not Cody Rhodes.

ADRENALINE

IN MY SOUL

…WAIT A MINUTE… IT'S *NOT* CODY RHODES?!

That's right. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, NXT star Tommaso Ciampa is backstage at WWE Raw tonight. And Ciampa has teased a match with Edge in the past, which was endorsed by Beth Phoenix.

Ciampa would be a great fit to answer Edge's challenge as laid out last week, even if he isn't Cody Rhodes and we still have no idea when Rhodes will finally make his WWE debut. Of course, Ciampa is also currently involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler on NXT, but first of all, nobody wants to actively think about anything involving Dolph Ziggler in 2022, and secondly, we know Vince doesn't watch or care about NXT anyway. In any case, we'll find out what Ciampa is up to tonight.

Also on WWE Raw this week, Finn Balor will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship. Here's what WWE.com has to say about that:

The Prince vs. Priest. This should be good. After handily defeating Shelton Benjamin on Raw, United States Champion Damian Priest was in the mood to issue another open challenge. Promising to defend his title this Monday on Raw, the champion invited anyone in the locker room to step up. That call was answered by Finn Bálor, who was fresh off his return to action in a tag team victory alongside Tommaso Ciampa earlier in the night. Bálor gladly accepted the challenge and set the stage for a championship showdown with Priest. Don't miss this blockbuster title match tonight live on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

