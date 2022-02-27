Will Cody Rhodes Finally Debut on WWE Raw This Week?

WWE isn't typically known for striking while the iron is hot. This is the company that single-handedly kept the Nu-Metal genre of music alive for nearly two decades past the height of its late 90s heyday. But even still, with WrestleMania season heating up, competition never stronger from AEW, and a founder of that competition suddenly and unexpectedly leaving the company and rumored to have a new deal with WWE, one might be tempted to think WWE would capitalize on the interest in that story by trotting Cody Rhodes out as soon as possible. But an Elimination Chamber PPV followed by an entire week of WWE programming has passed since that story broke, and there's no sign of Cody Rhodes yet.

In the fast-paced world of pro wrestling, it doesn't take long for a story to become yesterday's news. We're not normally in the habit of encouraging the rushing of storylines, but in this case, it would be beneficial to WWE for Cody Rhodes to speak to the people and let them know what he's thinking on WWE Raw or Smackdown before everyone is already sick and tired of reading about what he's thinking on dirt sheets or speculating about it in Reddit threads and comment sections. Plus, Tony Khan has a big announcement planned for AEW Dynamite this week.

But it's far from being too late yet, and Cody Rhodes could debut as soon as tomorrow. Last week on Raw, Edge issued a challenge for someone to step up and become his WrestleMania opponent. AJ Styles is an option for that spot, but Cody would be a better one, mostly because, unless WWE plans to insert him into the Reigns vs. Lesnar match, or unless Cody intends to switch to the women's division, Edge would be the most high-profile opponent available to face him at WrestleMania. This week on Raw, Edge awaits an answer to his challenge, according to WWE.com.

For the first time in a long time, maybe something will actually happen on WWE Raw this week. But probably not.