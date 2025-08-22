Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris

Emily in Paris Season 5 Set for December 18th; New Images Released

Netflix announced that Emily in Paris Season 5 will debut on December 18th and released some new first-look images from the season.

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 5 premieres on Netflix on December 18th and picks up after Emily’s big move to Rome.

Season 5 features returning stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini.

The story expands to Rome and Venice, but expect plenty of Paris drama and familiar faces returning.

Creator Darren Star promises a bigger European adventure and new challenges for Emily’s work/life balance.

Emily in Paris is entering season five, and it should be a pretty interesting one. We now know that the season will debut on Netflix on December 18. At the end of last season, Emily (Lily Collins) decided to leave Paris for a new job opening a Rome branch of Agence Grateau. Finally, she left Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the dust for hunky Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Sadly, it seems Paris will still pull her back for the new season, as the show filmed this summer in Rome and Paris. Collins, Bravo, Laviscount, and Franceschini are all back, joined by regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve). Bravo was set to leave the show after thinking his character had become "dumb" after four seasons, but he is back. Minnie Driver also joined the cast as Princess Jane, who is described as "A friend of Sylvie's who married into a royal family."

Emily in Paris Season 5! Who Else Can't Wait?

Creator Darren Star teased that they are expanding the world to Rome and Venice to prove the show can have a bigger footprint than just Paris: "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us," Star says about the next chapter of the series. "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," says Star. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris."

And here is Collins on Marcello and where that might all go: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she says. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Over the years, I have made my feelings known that Emily in Paris is one of the dumbest and most watchable shows ever created, but season four was actually good. When they teased us with her staying in Rome, I was so hopeful they would stick with it and move on from those two idiots she was involved with, but because we can't have nice things, it looks like we are stuck with them. Here's hoping we get more "Emily in Rome" than Paris this next time out.

