Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3: Asante Blackk Reportedly Set for Recurring Role

HBO's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria has reportedly cast Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) in a key recurring role.

With the cameras rolling on the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, we're some additional casting news to pass along. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) had been cast in a major recurring role in the upcoming return. Though not confirmed, sources say Blackk will play Kidd, described as "a runner for a ruthless kingpin," who is reportedly played by new series regular Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched).

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

HBO today announced the returning main cast and new cast starring in season three of the Emmy®-winning drama series Euphoria, as well as new and returning key crew members. Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, stars Emmy winner Zendaya,… — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Lynch shared. Hardison added, "I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It's amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover, and we've stayed close, so this is truly special. Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we're all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and here's to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!