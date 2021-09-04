Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage on 9/3/2021

Howdy, folks. If you've ever wondered just how professional a wrestling journalist The Chadster is — and The Chadster doesn't know why you would — look no further than this review of AEW Rampage. Here's The Chadster, on what could be the worst weekend of The Chadster's life, with CM Punk about to have his first AEW match at what could be the biggest AEW PPV of all time, and The Chadster still showed up to work to watch and review AEW Rampage, instead of sitting in his garage with the lights out pounding White Claw Seltzers. That's the kind of detachment only a truly unbiased wrestling journalist can pull off. You're welcome.

Rampage kicked off with Malakai Black heading to the ring for a match with Lee Johnson. Johnson got in some offense but was outclassed by Black, who eventually presented Johnson with a steel chair and then turned his back, attempting to corrupt Johnson. Johnson did struggle to his feet and try to use the chair, but before he could, Black took him out with the Black Mask for the win. Dustin Rhodes ran out to save JOhnson from a beatdown post-match and then challenged Black to a match for Dynamite next week in one of his patented old-school promos.

There's a lot to unpack here. The logical booking of Black dominating Johnson. The continued long-term build toward a Cody vs. Black match when Cody returns from whatever he's off doing. Dustin Rhodes' ongoing career resurgence. The Chadster hated absolutely all of that. How is it fair that AEW can have so many things going right for them? Auughhh!

Miro came out to cut a religious promo about Eddie Kingston, but Kingston came out and talked trash about God, which is very disrespectul. God once wrestled Vince McMahon! Kingston said God doesn't exist and when Miro goaded him into the ring, Miro then ran away. They'll settle this at All Out.

Personally, The Chadster thinks that God must not know anything about the wrestling business if he was willing to jump ship from WWE to AEW.

Kris Statlander took on Rebel and Jamie Hayter in a handicap match and won when, after Statlander proved unstoppable, Britt Baker pulled Hayter out of the match and let Statlander finish off Rebel. Baker and Hayter tried the post-match beatdown but Red Velvet made the save. It's extremely disrespectful toward WWE for Britt Baker to continue going out with Adam Cole after how rudely Cole handled his contract negotiations with WWE, refusing to hand over his twitch account and re-sign with the company so he could be properly buried on the main roster. If The Chadster was Britt Baker, he would definitely dump that dang loser. Pardon The Chadster's French.

Mark Henry did his main event interview thing with Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin and then the match got underway. CM Punk was on commentary, which was very unfair since he got so much training doing commentary in WWE and is now using that in AEW. 2.0 and Sting were at ringside. When Punk first made his entrance, he tried to dive into the crowd, to limited success, and a guy in the front row offered Punk his drink. Punk is straight edge, so he declined, but The Chadster thinks the guy had a Sprite or something and tried to explain it to Punk, too late.

Allin hit a Pepsi Twist during the match to send a message to Punk. Allin was victorious over Garcia. A post-match brawl ensued, with Punk hesitating to get involved but ultimately doing so with Sting brawled into the crowd with Garcia leaving 2.0 to beat down Allin. Punk made them back off and then Allin hit one of his patented suicide dives and faced off with Punk to end the show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What Went Down on the Last Stop Before All Out Between CM Punk and Darby Allin | AEW Rampage, 9/3/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsRWDcPmiOU)

AEW did a great job of selling the PPV with this episode of AEW Rampage, and that's totally not fair at all to WWE. AEW didn't need this show to get people to buy All Out when CM Punk is gonna be there, but they did it just to rub things in. It's so disrespectful and shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand wrestling at all, but The Chadster expects nothing less.

