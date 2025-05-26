Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: black panther, eyes of wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda: Todd Harris on "Black Panther" Spinoff, MCU History

Eyes of Wakanda Showrunner Todd Harris offered insights into the "Black Panther" spinoff series and its importance in terms of MCU history.

Before the highly anticipated animated series hits Disney+ screens on August 6th, Marvel Animation and Showrunner/Director Todd Harris' Eyes of Wakanda will be getting the spotlight during this summer's Annecy International Animation Festival (on June 9th). But thanks to EW's summer preview guide, we don't have to wait until next month for some new insights from Harris on what viewers can expect. "I really liked the idea of everyone's view of history," Harris shared about the "anthology adjacent" series, touching upon how the overarching story will be told across a number of eras and ages. "The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time…. You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

While the series will focus on the crucial role Wakanda has played in the MCU's history and the Wakandan characters who've helped made an impact on it over the centuries, Harris added that who the Wakandan are as people will also be examined. "We have characters that are very important in the show, but it also examines what kind of person Wakanda makes. A 10,000-year-old society. What kind of fortitude, what kind of lack of temptation to overexpand? All these different things to keep things from imploding, all these different things that have been the detriment to a lot of history…how did they avoid that, and what kind of person does that make? What kind of rock-solid principles keep them on the straight and narrow that balance that's so hard for everyone alive?" Harris revealed about the "globe-trotting adventure."

That affords Harris and the creative team to flesh out what fans think they know about the MCU: "There's a couple of surprises because part of the opportunity here is to sprinkle little pieces of history and go, 'I didn't know that happened.' Part of it is holding a mirror up to some historical theories and some historical facts and some historical preconceived notions."

Marvel Animation's new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story. The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow (America's Next Top Model) as Noni and Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as the Lion. They're joined by Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, and Zeke Alton. In addition, Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) and Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon) have joined the cast.

The animated series is directed by Todd Harris and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler. The show is also executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King.

Eyes of Wakanda: Details Released During Disney's D23

During Disney's most recent D23 fan expo, expectations were high regarding getting a better look at what's to come on the animation side of things from Marvel Studios (and when it might hit our screens). After a sizzle reel previewing what's to come from Marvel's animation universe, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Coogler and series developer Harris to discuss the series. Coogler and Harris teased that the action sequences are great, with many noting the "Marvel Gundam" vibe in what was screened. Harris noted that Coogler built a great framework to build back from when establishing Wakandan history and how it relates to the MCU.

Each episode of the series takes place at very specific time periods and the opportunity comes from being able to explore so many different intersection points with the greater MCU. The duo also discussed exploring how Wakanda is its own little pocket of Eden while also showing those who paid the price throughout history to maintain the secrecy of Wakanda – and that will include meeting some newcomers. Viewers can look forward to seeing an Iron Fist – and Coogler wants everyone to know that "everyone in Wakanda gets a six-pack." From an artistic style standpoint, Harris shared that Marvel appreciates hand-drawn art, and that is where the style of the series comes from.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!