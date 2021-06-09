Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump on "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Theme

The upcoming Disney Junior series Spidey and His Amazing Friends has an official theme song and composer thanks to Patrick Stump, lead singer for the band Fall Out Boy. Written and produced by Stump, the song and general music for the animated preschooler-aimed series brings together the story creators have looked for. About the work with everyone on the music, Stump said to Marvel:

"When I was approached to write the music for 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends,' I was first just excited to hear that Disney Junior was doing this show, and secondly, I think it took me all of 10 minutes to say yes and start writing the theme song in my head. As a lifelong Marvel fan, this is a dream come true for me, and I can't wait for kids and families, including my own kids, to see the show when it premieres this summer," explained Stump about taking on the animated project.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is about the adventures of a group of super-powered friends (Gwen Stacey, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales) whose journey is to protect their community as a team. The big themes presented are friendship, problem-solving, and cooperation. The trio is joined by other recognizable characters such as The Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther. Plenty of villains are set to show their faces in the series such as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Rhino, and more. The Spidey and His Amazing Friends theme song has a mixture of Disney, Marvel, and some pop-punk in it. The model of teamwork for parents, kids, teachers, and more is more than evident in the theme song's video for the introduction to the series. Let us know in the comments below if you enjoy the music!