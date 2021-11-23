Fan Who Attacked WWE's Seth Rollins Charged With Attempted Assault

In an update from the story yesterday, we now know the identity of the WWE fan who assaulted WWE superstar Seth Rollins live on Raw last night, as he was arrested and charged with a couple of different crimes after the incident. Marc Raimondi of ESPN is reporting that 24-year-old Elisah Spencer of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged immediately after being apprehended for tackling and attempting to assault Rollins at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last night.

If you missed what happened, towards the top of the 9 pm hour of Raw last night, Seth Rollins was making his way up the ramp after beating Finn Balor in the ring. It was then that Elisah Spencer jumped over a crowd barricade to the right of the stage, ran over to the ramp, and tackled Rollins down. Security immediately pounced on Spencer and dragged him out of the area, but it was a scary moment to see unfold live on TV. WWE Producers were clearly worried, as some of them, such as Michael Hayes and Jimmy Wang Yang, could be seen coming out from the backstage area to check on Rollins.

In a statement released this morning to ESPN, WWE said the following about the incident:

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Seth Rollins luckily walked away from the attack with only a minor busted lip and even performed later in the show as part of the closing match. Rollins also refused medical attention after the incident.

Elisah Spencer didn't have as good an end to his evening, though, as he was charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event) by the NYPD.