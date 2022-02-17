Fargo Confirmed for 2019-Set Season 5; Noah Hawley Returning & More

After a season that suffered from serious COVID-related delays, fans of Noah Hawley's Fargo were wondering if the connected anthology series would be returning for a fifth run. Well, that question was answered in a big way on Thursday with the news that Hawley will be returning with a fifth installment. And even better? We have some details, like the fact that it will be set in 2019 and that the press release offered a very interesting rhetorical question. When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours? The news was announced during FX Networks' Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event earlier today, where it was also confirmed that Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel & Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark would be returning as executive producers.

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, when the news was first announced. Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, added, " Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX." Where this leaves things with Hawley's work on his upcoming "Alien" series remains to be seen, though more details may be forthcoming before today's TCA session wraps.

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of a tenuous truce.