Fargo Season 4 Cast Discuss the Creative Mind of Noah Hawley

With the fourth season nearing its halfway point with this Sunday's episode "The Birthplace of Civilization," Fargo creator Noah Hawley and season star/executive producer Chris Rock have crafted a season of the FX/FX on Hulu's unlike any of the previous three. In fact, when it comes to scope, style, and structure, Hawley has crafted a massive ensemble period piece that somehow still finds a way to feel "small" and intimate in all of the right ways. Do we still need a scorecard to keep everyone straight? Definitely, but the fact that Hawley crafted a universe worth caring that much about to do a little extra work speaks volumes about the creativity that the Legion creator brings to the table.

Here's a look at the cast and crew singing the praises of Hawley's uniquely creative mind in the following behind-the-scenes featurette:

In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America.

Cannon is the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son's enemy as his own. It's an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

FX's fourth installment of Fargo also stars Timothy Olyphant (Mormon U.S. Marshal Dick "Deafy" Wickware) Uzo Aduba (Zelmare Roulette), Jessie Buckley (local nurse Oraetta Mayflower), Salvatore Esposito (Josto's ruthless brother, Gaetano Fadda), Andrew Bird (mortuary owner Thurman Smutney), Jeremie Harris (Leon Bittle), Gaetano Bruon (Constant Calamita), Anji White (mortuary owner Dibrell Smutney), Francesco Acquaroli (Ebal Violante), Emyri Crutchfield (Ethelrida Pearl Smutney), Amber Midthunder (Swanee Capps), Jack Huston (local cop Odis Weff), Jason Schwartzman (Josto Fadda), Ben Whishaw (Rabbi Milligan), Glynn Turman (Doctor Senator), Corey Hendrix (Omie Sparkman), Karen Aldridge (Zelmare Roulette), Kelsey Asbille, and newcomer Matthew Elam.