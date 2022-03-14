Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson Hasn't Talked to Douglas or Close Yet

Yesterday, Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe) offered an update on how things were going with the Jackson and Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex)-starring Paramount+ series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close film Fatal Attraction. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, Caplan stars as Alex (Close's role from the film), who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan Gallagher (Jackson, in Douglas's role) after their brief affair. Noting that the scripts were "really good" and that he was "very excited" to get started, Jackson addressed how topics such as changing gender roles would be addressed as compared to the film from 35 years ago. But Jackson had more to share from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night, as you're about to see in the following two clips. First up, Jackson reveals that he hasn't heard from or spoken to either Douglas or Close about the project. And with "boiling bunny" as the connecting theme, the follow-up clip finds Jackson explaining why they're not looking to outdo that classic (and horrific) moment.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television. Now here's a look at what else Jackson had to share about the upcoming series:

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation." Based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden (who would go on to write the screenplay ), the original film would go on to become became a global box office sensation shortly after its debut, grossing over $320 million worldwide (righteously impressive when translated to today's figures)- with Close and the film would go on to receive Oscars and Golden Globes nominations. "Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," Clemens said in a statement back in November when the news was first announced. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche."