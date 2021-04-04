Fear the Walking Dead S06 Twitter Mute Terms Telling Fans Something?

By now, The Walking Dead universe is well aware that while Fear the Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, April 11, AMC+ subscribers are getting a chance to screen "The Door" beginning today. That means some folks will know what's going to happen with Virginia (Colby Minifie) and Morgan's (Lennie James) escalating tensions as well as what the deal is with those "The End is the Beginning" people a lot sooner than others. To help avoid social media spoilers, the show shared a list of terms that fans may want to consider muting on Twitter until they get a chance to watch it for themselves.

Makes sense, right? But is the Devil in the details? Take a look at the list below- for us, three things pop out: Madison, Rick Grimes, and Kim Dickens. Putting our "reasoned" hat, those are most likely commonly-used terms when fans of the series post about it- even if the post has nothing to do with any of them whatsoever. Taking off our "reasoned" hat and dumping a whole lot of gasoline on our raging dumpster fires of speculation- could there be more here? We never did see a body when it comes to Dickens's Madison- and as TWD nears the end of its run and the films begin to take center stage, one would have to assume that all of the worlds that CRM has touched will come into play at some point.

Here's a look behind the scenes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by the newest teaser- with the series set to return to AMC on Sunday, April 11:

Here's a look back at the WonderCon@Home panel from this past weekend, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.