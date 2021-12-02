Fear the Walking Dead S07E08 & TWD: World Beyond S02E10 Promos Posted

With all of the buzz surrounding what the big announcement is going to be during Sunday night's edition of Talking Dead, let's make sure that we have two major chapters in the history of The Walking Dead universe going down. After Fear TWD "The Portrait (check out our review here), it's clear that any road to redemption that Victor (Colman Domingo) may have been on is now scorched earth. Now, he has Grace (Karen David) working in the Tower in exchange for Morgan's (Lennie James) life- and now he wants to be Baby Mo's creepy new "dad." Meanwhile, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has returned, needing Morgan's help. And from the title "PADRE," it's pretty clear what the help involves. It's also dangerously clear that now that Alicia has resurfaced, it's only a matter of time before Victor tracks her down. And with TWD: World Beyond "The Last Light," two seasons of a building war between our heroes and CRM has led to this, with the fate of the TWD universe hanging in the balance.

First up, here's a look at the promo for Fear TWD "PADRE," followed by the promo for the series finale of TWD: World Beyond, "The Last Light":

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 "PADRE": Alicia enlists Morgan's help to search for a new home for her people, but the search is complicated. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss.

Now here's a look back at the original trailer and Season 7 overview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 10 "The Last Light": The group faces enemies, living and dead, on their way to save the future… and themselves. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Maya Goldsmith & Carson Moore.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (sorry, but we tried giving you the benefit of the doubt).