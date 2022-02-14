Final WWE Raw Before EC PPV to Feature US Title Match, Toga Party

WWE may be getting ready to ship their roster over to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber PPV in Jeddah, but just because the Saudi Arabian government is paying them $50 million for this one show doesn't mean WWE won't be saving some stuff for the hometown crowd in Indianapolis, Indiana, where tonight's WWE Raw is set to take place. WWE has booked four segments for the show tonight, and one of them is actually a wrestling match!

Yes, AJ Styles will face Damian Priest in a rematch of last week, where Styles beat Priest in a non-title match to earn a shot at the title, which he will then lose, making sure both men come out of the feud with the same number of wins so no one gains or loses anything. Except the fans, of course, who will lose three hours they can never get back tuning into WWE Raw tonight.

WWE Raw will surely feature many more meaningless matches as well, but WWE hasn't bothered to advertise any of them yet. Instead, they're touting multiple promo segments, including a Toga Party led by Randy Orton and Riddle, following up on their successful defeat of Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl last week. Will RKBro cash in their future shot at the tag team championships tonight as well? Sure, they might… if by cashing it in, you mean scheduling a match for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Brock Lesnar will also be on hand to do what he does best — cut a promo — on Raw tonight. Lesnar will be in the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, hoping to regain the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley, and somehow, WWE will find a way to get everyone involved in that match into a brawl in the ring during Lesnar's segment to promote the big match.

Also scheduled for WWE Raw tonight is a promo by Lita, who will promote her upcoming loss to Becky Lynch in a Raw Women's Championship match at the Elimination Chamber. WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern tonight on Syfy, but you can save yourself a lot of boredom if you just watch the YouTube clips tomorrow, or, even better, read about them here. See you then!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe