Fire Country: Here's Your S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E07: "Best Mom in the World," and a look ahead to the rest of December.

Bode and Jake dive into a high-stakes rescue inside a condemned building to save a troubled teen.

Josh McDermitt joins the cast in a recurring role, marking his debut in episode 7 with a new arc.

Get early previews for episodes 8 and 9, featuring a reunion, Three Rock’s reopening, and brewing turf wars.

Welcome back to our weekly look at series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S04E07: "Best Mom in the World," Sharon gets an unexpected visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), while Bode (Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) set their sights on a successful rescue from an abandoned building. After checking out our updated preview for tonight, make sure to check out what we know so far about S04E08: "Fresh Start" on Dec. 12th and S04E09: "Who Owns The Dirt" on Dec. 19th. Don't forget that Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead, Suits LA) has joined the cast in a recurring role and will make his premiere with this week's episode. McDermitt is set to be part of an arc involving fellow new recurring cast members Alona Tal and Conor Sherry.

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 7-9 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 7 "Best Mom in the World" – Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Alexis Ostrander.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 8 "Fresh Start" – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL Team). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian & Anupam Nigam and directed by Oscar Rene Lozoya.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

