Fire Country S03E12 "I'm The One…" Preview; Eps. 13-15 Early Looks

Along with a preview for tonight's Fire Country, check out what's ahead with S03E13 "My Team," S03E14 "Death Trap" & S03E15 "One Last Time."

Yup, we're back with our preview of what's ahead with tonight's episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country – but we've got a lot more than just that to pass along. In S03E12: "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away," Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) find themselves in a rescue operation that goes from difficult to near impossible when you factor in that they're also facing an avalanche. You can check out the promo trailer above – and check out the official overview, image gallery, and two sneak peeks below… but that's not all! In addition, we have official overviews and image galleries S03E13: "My Team" (Feb. 28th), S03E14: "Death Trap" (March 7th), and S03E15: "One Last Time" (March 14th) – not too shabby, right?

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 12 – 15 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 12: "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away" – While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Bill Purple:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13: "My Team" – Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game. Meanwhile, Vince's (Billy Burke) ex-girlfriend (Constance Zimmer) returns. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Kate Phelan:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 14: "Death Trap" – The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are forced to face the reality of his father's ballooning cognitive troubles. Written by Carrie Williams and directed by Leslie Alejandro:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 15: "One Last Time" – Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve (Jules Latimer) investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Jason Hellmann:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

