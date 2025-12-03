Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" Sneak Peek; Casting News

Along with a sneak peek at CBS's Fire Country S04E07: "Best Mom in the World," we look at the newest addition to the cast, Josh McDermitt.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Fire Country Season 4 Episode 7: "Best Mom in the World" airing this week

The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt joins Fire Country in a pivotal recurring role starting this week

Newcomers Alona Tal and Conor Sherry dive into a dramatic story arc involving Bode and Chloe

Episode previews for S4E7-9 tease family drama, high school reunions, and intense station rivalries

After a Thanksgiving break, series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country is back this week. First up, we have a sneak peek at S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" added to our season rundown below, along with previews for S04E08: "Fresh Start" (Dec. 12th) and S04E09: "Who Owns The Dirt" (Dec. 19th). In addition, we have some important casting news to pass along. Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead, Suits LA) has joined the cast in a recurring role, making his premiere with this week's episode. McDermitt is set to be part of an arc involving fellow new recurring cast members Alona Tal and Conor Sherry. Here's a look at what Deadline Hollywood had to say:

McDermitt will play the quietly upset and meek on the surface Landon who is Chloe's (Tal) partner and a father figure to her son, Tyler (Sherry). They recently lost their home in the wildfires. He knows that Tyler has been angry and acting out lately, but is shocked to hear that he ran away. Landon may be part of a love triangle as Chloe was Bode's (Thieriot) former peer tutor in high school. Having harbored secret crushes on each other at the time, the two might get a second chance at romance as they are reunited years later when Tyler crosses paths with Bode.

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 7-9 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 7 "Best Mom in the World" – Sharon is blindsided by a visit from her estranged mother, Ruby (Christine Lahti), whose sudden reappearance stirs up painful family history. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to a call from a troubled teen in a condemned building. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Alexis Ostrander.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 8 "Fresh Start" – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL Team). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian & Anupam Nigam and directed by Oscar Rene Lozoya.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!