Firefly, Paramount+/HBO Max, God of War & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: BAFTA Awards/Alan Cumming, God of War, Firefly, WWE Raw, Tracker, The Rookie, SNL UK, Euphoria, Yellowjackets, CIA, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Paramount+ & HBO Max, SNL's "Tourette's" Sketch, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026:

BAFTA Awards "Turned Into Trauma Triggering S*** Show": Alan Cumming

God of War Creator No Fan of First Look at Hurst/Kratos, Vinson/Atreus

Firefly Mystery Deepens as Nathan Fillion Recruits Summer Glau (VIDEO)

WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Fallout and Maybe Wrestling

Tracker S03E13 "Breakaway" Images: Ramsey, Durance, Jericho Guest Star

The Rookie Preview: It's No "Fun and Games" for Dropout's Game Changer

Saturday Night Live UK Writing Team Revealed Ahead of SNL UK Debut

Euphoria Spotlights Marshawn Lynch in New Season 3 Teaser Image

Yellowjackets S04 Teaser: Production on Final Season Now Underway

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Man of the People? S01E03 Preview

Demolition's Ax & Smash Latest Juggalos to Join WWE Hall of Fame

CIA: Here's Our Updated Season 1 Episode 2: "Fatal Defect" Preview

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Sets Sail with Final Season 2 Trailer

ParaMax+? Paramount Skydance Combining HBO Max, Paramount+

SNL "Tourette's" Sketch Catching Heat, But Is It Just a Scapegoat?

Scrubs: JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, The Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2026

Doctor Who, Sex Criminals, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

