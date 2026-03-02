Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Scrubs

JD-Elliot Revival Backlash in The Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2026

The JD-Elliot Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The JD-Elliot Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

JD-Elliot Revival Backlash and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Debuts New Mattel Partnership

LITG two years ago… Venom War

LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg

LITG four years ago, Paramount Mountain

LITG five years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

LITG six years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel

And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.

LITG seven years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tamra Bonvillain , colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.

, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more. Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible

artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.

political comic book creator and publisher. Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts

artist on The Perhapanauts Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.

Spawn letterer/writer/editor. Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

