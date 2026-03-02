Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

The JD-Elliot Revival Backlash was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Scrubs
SCRUBS – ABC's "Scrubs" stars Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, and Donald Faison as Christopher Turk. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith)

JD-Elliot Revival Backlash and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Scrubs Creator Addresses JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, Provides Context
  2. Marvel Comics Artist Jacopo Camagni Died This Morning At The Age Of 48 | 2377205
  3. Batman #7 Preview: Joker Reboots Himself for Best Batfriend
  4. Spoilers! That Joker Foldout From Batman #7… In Bits
  5. Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Drops New Weapons Trailer
  6. Tracker Returns TONIGHT! Our Updated S03E10: "The Fallout" Preview
  7. DC's K.O., Superman And Future Powers Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
  8. Netflix CEO: Paramount/WBD Deal Will Require More Than $16B in Cuts
  9. Separated At Birth: John Tyler Christopher's Star Wars #10 Boba Fett
  10. Nectar #1 From Vault Comics Sells For $48, Only Released Next Week
  11. Firefly Tease Isn't Con, Podcast or Crossover; Fillion Recruits Maher

LITG one year ago, DC Debuts New Mattel Partnership

The DC Multiverse Ends as DC Comics Debuts New Mattel Partnership
Credit: Mattel/ DC Studios
  1. The DC Multiverse Ends as DC Comics Debuts New Mattel Partnership
  2. Sarah Michelle Gellar Quotes "Buffy" to Honor Michelle Trachtenberg 
  3. PrintWatch: Marvel Comics Cancels Second Printings
  4. Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Confirms Nightshade Begins New Series 
  5. Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Pays Special Tribute to Gene Hackman
  6. DC Comics Offer Dan Mora Superman Standee To Comic Shops
  7. Marvel To Publish X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death in June
  8. Official: That Is NOT The MCU Scarlet Witch In The TVA Comics
  9. An HP Lovecraft Review of a Pack of Sausages Posted on Tesco's Website
  10. Doctor Who: Disney Shares Some Good News on How Show Is Doing
  11. James Tynion's Department Of Truth #0 For Tiny Onion's 5th Anniversary
  12. Nimona Creator ND Stevenson Sells Middle Grade Novel Scarlet Morning
  13. Buffy on Dawn in The Daily LITG, 1st March, 2025

LITG two years ago… Venom War

Venom War and London Comic Con in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2024
Venom War and London Comic Con in the Daily LITG, 2nd of March, 2024
  1. Marvel To Launch Venom War In August 2024
  2. Geoff Johns' Justice Society Of America Gets Later… Is It Personal?
  3. Superman "Unofficial" Image Is Fake; James Gunn Credits Alex Ross
  4. DC Comics Pay Their Cleaners More Than Their Associate Editors?
  5. Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap 
  6. Bleeding Cool's First Look Inside Next Week's Batman #145 (Spoilers)
  7. Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  8. Rob Liefeld Action Figures For Bloodstrike And Bloodwulf For 2024
  9. Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite
  10. Batman Returns to His First Appearance with New McFarlane Toys Figure 
  11. Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal Deluxe Edition Gets Kickstarter
  12. Skybound & Oni Press Give Grant To Librarians To Go To San Diego
  13. Ren Strapp's Debut Graphic Novel, How Could You, From Oni Press
  14. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024
  15. The Mystery of Al Fass on Romantic Hearts #1, Up for Auction
  16. Kamen, Feldstein, Seduction of the Innocent: Fox Romance at Auction
  17. Abrams Fanfare, New Children's Graphic Novel Imprint, Adds Larry Hama
  18. Top Cow Launches Kickstarter for The Complete Darkness Collection
  19. DC Cancels Orders For Starfire Graphic Novel, Delayed Until November
  20. Treasury of Comics #1 and the Drama of Abbie an' Slats, at Auction
  21. The Beano's Bananaman Does Spider-Man No More & The Reign Of Supermen
  22. The Lateness of JSA in the Daily LITG, 1st of March, 2024

LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg

Star Trek: Picard: Terry Matalas on Jurati Borg Status for Season 3
Alison Pill in Star Trek: Picard. Image courtesy of Paramount+
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
  2. South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets
  3. Tropic Thunder Jemele Hill Agrees with Stiller's Method Acting Message
  4. Justice Society of America Further Delayed by DC Comics
  5. Scott Adams Makes Dilbert Private Subscription Only After Cancellation
  6. Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares "Buffy"/Pedro Pascal Reminder (RIP Eddie)
  7. Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack 
  8. A Black Rose Fate Awaits Power Girl (Action Comics #1052 Spoilers)
  9. Cobra Kai Co-Creator Clarifies Series End; Not Done With "Miyagiverse"
  10. The Future Of Teenage Boys Reading Comic Books In America?
  11. 22 Years Late, Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers #10 In June. Probably.
  12. Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Tenement Now A 10-Issue Series
  13. Marvel Drops New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Tomorrow
  14. Culture War Seem To Be Fine With Joker As The Father of Batman Baby
  15. Will This New Batman Character Get Stuck in Your Head? (BatSpoilers)
  16. From Pub To Posy Simmonds- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics
  17. Why Shazam Went To See A Pediatrician, Revealed (Spoilers)
  18. Justice Society of America Not in The Daily LITG, 28th February 2023

LITG four years ago, Paramount Mountain

star trek
LITG Image: Screencaps
  1. Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
  2. The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
  3. DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
  4. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  5. The Batman Review: Strips Everything Unique From The Source Material
  6. Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
  7. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  8. Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
  9. Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)
  10. Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
  11. Speculator Corner: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 (Spoilers)
  12. Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
  13. Christopher Priest To Launch Vampirella: Phase Three Epic
  14. Vault Comics Is The Latest Publisher To Join Lunar Distribution
  15. Ben Dunn's Facebook Has Been Hacked, Sending Out Phishing Spam
  16. Dynamite To Publish Army Of Darkness Event Comic For 30th Anniversary
  17. Something Savage From Dynamite Announced at ComicsPRO
  18. Look-In's Robin Of Sherwood Comic by Arthur Ranson, Collected
  19. Bill Sienkiewicz & Szymon Kudranski Draw Stan Lee's Alliances Comic
  20. Human Target On Publishing Pause From March To September
  21. Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022
  22. Alan Moore & Ian Gibson's Ballad Of Halo Jones Gets An Omnibus

LITG five years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

cryer
LITG Lex-Off – Warner Media

  1. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  2. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
  3. Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021
  4. The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3
  5. Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
  6. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
  7. Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
  8. Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come to Pokémon GO
  9. 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
  10. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  11. Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions
  12. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 28th, 2021
  13. Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage
  14. X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21
  15. West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps
  16. Out First Look At New Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)
  17. Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men
  18. Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March

LITG six years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel

And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.

  1. When Joe Hill Pitched Hulk to Marvel But Never Heard Back, and Tom King's Jokes About Dan DiDio – C2E2 DC Nation Panel
  2. Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
  3. An Exclusive Look Inside Flash #750 from C2E2 – and the Story That Will Change the DC Universe (If They Let It) SPOILERS
  4. Marvel's C2E2 X-Men Panel – Preview Art for X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Cable, Children of the Atom, X-Factor, More
  5. Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
  6. Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
  7. Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
  8. Marvel Plans to Make Readers Vomit with Immortal Hulk #33
  9. Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
  10. Marvel's Big X-Event: X of Swords by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and the X-Men Slack Team

LITG seven years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.

  1. 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
  2. Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
  3. Who's to Blame For Falling Comics Sales? And What's to be Done? Brian Hibbs at ComicsPRO
  4. 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
  5. Our Five Suspects For The Sanctuary Murders Of Heroes In Crisis

