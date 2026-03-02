Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Sex Criminals, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 2nd, 2026:

Primal S03E08 "The River of Life" Preview: Spear Finds a New Path

Invincible Season 4 Spotlighted in Prime Video's March 2026 Trailer

Netflix CEO: Paramount/WBD Deal Will Require More Than $16B in Cuts

AEW Collision Did Its Best to Undermine WWE Elimination Chamber

ABC News Special "Shockwaves: The Attack on Iran" Set for Sunday Night

SNL Cut For Time Sketches Tackle BAFTAs, JK Rowling, Late-Night Uber

Sex Criminals EP Offers Update on Fraction, Zdarsky Series Adaptation

Doctor Who Christmas Special: Some Perspective on Latest Plot Rumours

SNL Hits Hard, Connor Storrie Gets Physical in Best Season 51 Show Yet

Your 2026 Actor Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & Much More!

Dark Winds: Here's Our S04E03 "That Which Has Been Torn Apart" Preview

American Dad! Season 20: Here's Our S20E02 "The Flume Room" Preview

DTF St. Louis Premieres Tonight: Here's Our S01E01: "Cornhole" Preview

Industry Season 4 Finale "Both, And" Preview: Tender Shockwaves Hit

Watson Returns with S02E11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms": Our Preview

Tracker Returns TONIGHT! Our Updated S03E10: "The Fallout" Preview

Marshals S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" Preview: Kayce's Future Begins Now

