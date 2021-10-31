Flash, AEW, MacFarlane/FOX News & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 Oct 21

You hear him howling around your kitchen door. You better not let him in. Little old lady got mutilated late last night. Werewolves of London again. (Ah-hoo…) Werewolves of London (Ah-hoo…). (Ah-hoo…) Werewolves of London (Ah-hoo). (Ah-hoo) BCTV Daily Dispatch (Ah-hoo)! With much love & respect to Better Than Ezra for their cover of Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include TNT's AEW Rampage, The CW's The Flash, Seth MacFarlane & FOX "News," NBC's Saturday Night Live & Will Ferrell, Netflix's Hellbound, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, BBC's Lud-In-The-Mist & Neil Gaiman, we offer some new takes on old shows like Columbo & The A-Team & more! Then we wrap things up with reviews of FX's What We Do in the Shadows and MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, October 31, 2021:

The Flash Season 8 E01 Overview Confirms Arrowverse Star's Appearance

Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List

Rami Malek/Columbo, Kerry Washington/A-Team & More: New "Old Show" Takes

Neil Gaiman's Cameo Role In Lud-In-The-Mist, Streaming Now From BBC

Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Appreciates David Tennant's Advice

Saturday Night Live: Is Will Ferrell SNL's Top 3? Who Makes Your Cut?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E05 Preview: Iris & Felix's New Plan

Doctor Who Cast's "Trick or Treat" Challenge; Whittaker on Halloween

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E03 Preview: Teddy's Horrors Discovered

AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far

Hellbound: Horror Series from Train to Busan Director November-Bound

And here's a look at today's BCTV reviews, including FX's What We Do in the Shadows and MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore:

What We Do in the Shadows S03 Finale "The Portrait" Review: Moving On

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 7: Honey Loses the Horse Race

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 20: Gus & Candace Finally Have It Out

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Better Than Ezra – Werewolves of London (Warren Zevon Cover) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnlrPnPuviY)