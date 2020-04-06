Fleabag Stage Play Streaming on Amazon Prime for Good Cause

Fleabag is one of the hottest shows in the world thanks to Amazon Prime. What began as a modest little show on BBC Three in the U.K. It exploded into a global phenomenon when Amazon started streaming it after its U.K. premiere. It turned its creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge into a household name and launched her career as a writer and actor. Waller-Bridge launched Killing Eve and the gig to rewrite the script of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die off Fleabag. It began life as a 90-minute one-woman theatrical play at the Edinburgh Festival and the Soho Playhouse in London. It was filmed by the National Theatre and frequently broadcast to cinemas abroad as a paid theatrical event.

At Last, Everyone Can See The Original Fleabag Play

Now for the first time, the original play will stream as a VOD event. According to Variety, the proceeds will go to charity. These include the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others. They will also go to the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund. The fund gives £2500 grants to freelancers in the U.K. theater industry affected by the coronavirus crisis. U.S. charities will be announced later this week. This is to benefit those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The play is now available in the U.K. and Ireland via the Soho Theatre's On Demand Streaming site with the rental costing £5.00 and last for two weeks. Beginning Friday, April 10, it will be available in the US on Amazon Prime for $5.00.

Waller-Bridge hopes the effort can do some good, saying, "I hope this filmed performance of 'Fleabag' can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It's for charity!"