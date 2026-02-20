Posted in: BBC, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Foo Fighters, graham norton

Foo Fighters Perform "Your Favorite Toy" Live for "Graham Norton Show"

Check out the Foo Fighters' first live performance of their new track "Your Favorite Toy" from today's episode of "The Graham Norton Show."

Though the band's new album won't be dropping until April 24th, the Foo Fighters had an early treat for fans who were checking out today's edition of the BBC's The Gordon Ramsey Show. When he wasn't spending some couch time with fellow guests Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Garner, Gordon Ramsay, and Charli XCX, David Grohl and the band blazed through their first live performance of "Your Favorite Toy," from the upcoming album of the same name. You can check out the performance in the video above, courtesy of the band being kind enough to release the performance on YouTube (with highlights from the show already hitting social media).

"'Your Favorite Toy' really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape, I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new," Grohl said of the new track and album when news of the pending release was first announced. With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning on Feb. 28th for the second half of Season 51, it will be interesting to see if the Foo Fighters are able to work in an SNL appearance.

Here's a look at the lyric video for the Foo Fighters' track "Your Favorite Toy" that was released earlier this week, from the new album of the same name (followed by a rundown of the album's track list):

Published by Roswell/RCA and co-produced with Oliver Roman, the Foo Fighters' "Your Favorite Toy" includes the following tracks:

"Caught in the Echo" "Of All People" "Window" "Your Favorite Toy" "If You Only Knew" "Spit Shine" "Unconditional" "Child Actor" "Amen, Caveman" "Asking for a Friend"

