For All Mankind, Warrior Nun, Godzilla & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Boxtown/Tara Strong, Warrior Nun, FXX's Archer, TNT's AEW Rampage, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Disney+'s Werewolf by Night in Color, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Prime Video's Invincible, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Boxtown/Tara Strong, Warrior Nun, Archer, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Doctor Who, American Horror Story: Delicate, Werewolf by Night in Color, Squid Game: The Challenge, For All Mankind & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 14, 2023:

Boxtown Recasting Tara Strong for Israel/Hamas Posts? Strong Responds

Warrior Nun or Warrior Done? Reboot Worries Spawn #SaveOURWarriorNun

Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event Confirmed for This December

AEW Rampage Set to Disrespect Wrestling Again – Preview

Monarch Unlocked? Computer Hack Posts "Legacy of Monsters" Clues

Doctor Who Releases Theme for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor (VIDEO)

American Horror Story: Delicate E05 Trailer: The Truth About Siobhan?

Hollywood Unions Go "Endgame": Demand AMPTP Resume SAG-AFTRA Talks

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Organ" Poster: Blind Date From Hell

Werewolf by Night in Color Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

Squid Game: The Challenge: Netflix Previews Reality Competition Series

Invincible S02 Trailer Hits Saturday; Poster: Mark's Omni-Man Destiny?

Monarch Trailer: Will Its "Legacy of Monsters" Finally Be Exposed?

Doctor Who: #WhoSpy Returns with Behind-the-Scenes Image Teaser

For All Mankind Season 4 Official Trailer: A Gold Rush Like No Other

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End English Dub Version Now on Crunchyroll

