Four Big Segments Planned for the WWE Raw Season Premiere

Tonight is the big season premiere episode of WWE Raw, and the question on the lips of every wrestling fan is: how can a show that runs every week of the year have a "season premiere." But like the laws of physics during an Irish Whip, that question is one of those things that it's probably better to just not think too hard about. The fact is that the season premiere of Raw is tonight, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for another listicle.

Yes, an editorial mandate here at Bleeding Cool demands a certain number of listicles be published each day, and we're nothing if not huge fans of following the rules. And so, with an appeal to the SEO gods to please bless this listicle with a bounty of glorious clicks, we present to you: the WWE Raw preview reformatted as a clickbait listicle, or in other words, Four Big Segments Planned for Tonight's WWE Raw Season Premiere. Yay!

1. D-Geriatric X 25th-Anniversary Celebration

D-Generation X was a big part of the popular WWE Attitude Era. They weren't necessarily A-list like Stone Cold or The Rock, nor were they as important as the NWO over at WCW, but Triple H is now in charge of WWE, so you can be damn sure they're going to be presented that way. This reunion will have Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and The Road Dogg. It will not have Chyna or Rick Rude, because they're dead. And it won't have Billy Gunn because he's worse than dead… he's in AEW. It will, however, probably have at least one "scissor me Daddy Ass" chant from the crowd, which will presumably be muted and replaced with crowd noise from the WWE 2K video game series. Whatever the case, you can rest assured that these 50-something-year-old-men who now run WWE will be just as outrageous and rebellious as they were 25 years ago.

2. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Invade WWE Raw

As if Triple H booking Triple H and his friends to appear on the Raw season premiere wasn't enough to guarantee huge ratings, Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and his faction will also be on the show this week. What does the Tribal Chief want, besides to get this over with as quickly as possible and go back to his ongoing vacation? Probably to promote his trip to Saudi Arabia to wrestle Logan Paul next month. Roman Reigns doesn't care if the Saudis are colluding with Putin to raise gas prices around the world by reducing oil production… as long as they acknowledge him (with boatloads of money).

3. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins on WWE Raw… Again

It's a new era of WWE under the creative direction of Triple H. Instead of firing all the wrestlers, they're rehiring all the wrestlers they fired. Instead of burying NXT stars to sate Vince McMahon's contempt for his own audience, they're pushing NXT stars. And instead of having the same wrestlers fight each other in rematch after rematch, well… okay, that one they're still doing. Look, Rome wasn't built in a day.

4. Johnny Gargano Finally Gets a Match with Austin Theory on WWE Raw

At least one new thing is happening at the Raw season premiere: Johnny Gargano will finally face Austin Theory in a match. It's way too early to expect a decisive winner, at least it's something.

On top of all that, everyone will be tuning into WWE Raw tonight to see if Bray Wyatt, who made a shocking (unless you count the months of teasing) return at Extreme Rules last night. WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA.

