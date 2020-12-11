Four Wrestlers Off ROH Final Battle Due to COVID-19 Tests

Ring of Honor Wrestling has announced that four of its wrestlers will not appear at their upcoming Final Battle PPV event due to pre-travel COVID-19 testing. Bandido, EC3, Flamita, and Kenny King are all off the show, ROH revealed in a press release on their website Friday. The four men are said to be okay and resting at home, while the rest of the ROH crew and roster are inside the bubble.

Her's what the press release had to say:

With the health and safety of Ring of Honor's talent, staff and fans the company's No. 1 priority during the pandemic, ROH enacted stringent COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with the Maryland State Athletic Commission. As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18: Bandido

EC3

Flamita

Kenny King All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021. All other ROH performers, production staff and general staff are safely in the ROH bubble after passing their second round of tests. Changes to the Final Battle card given this development will be announced during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, pay-per-view and for HonorClub members on ROHWrestling.com.

Personally, The Chadster doesn't understand why ROH would be so transparent about this. The Chadster prefers the way WWE does it, where you have to guess who has COVID on any given week based on whether or not an angle abruptly disappeared or whether or not they were recently seen standing next to The Road Dogg.