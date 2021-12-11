Frank Sinatra Bio Series from Tina Sinatra, Bill Condon Gains Interest

Many legends in music or American culture experience a rush from industries to tell their stories, with one well-known symbol, Frank Sinatra, receiving the icon treatment by the TV marketplace. If the customers from my past Barnes & Noble job could speak about my music choices for the store, they'd have a lot to say about me playing Ultimate Sinatra: Celebrating 100 Years almost every shift I worked. Sure I'd include other albums from other artists, but there's something about the smell of coffee & books alongside the sounds of Sinatra's music. A lot of his fans tend to feel the same way, making the decision to develop a bio series about him an obvious next step in celebrating the singer and his life.

Bill Condon, a celebrated Oscar-winner known for titles like The Greatest Showman & Dreamgirls, will be a part of directing, writing, and executively producing this high-profile drama series about Frank Sinatra's career and life. Tina Sinatra, the daughter of the late musician, will also be assisting as another executive producer on the project. A lot of people are showing interest in the series concept, as the project has arrived on the marketplace scene, garnering multiple bids already. Condon's producing partner, Greg Yolen, will be on-board as another executive producer alongside Bob Finkelstein via Frank Sinatra Enterprises; Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff, and David Blackman via Polygram; and Jack Morrissey. Produced by Lionsgate television, the Frank Sinatra bio series will include his whole catalog from the label UMG. Many topics of Sinatra's life will be in focus, from his Italian immigrant family settling in New Jersey to his journey with the Rat Pack, and not to forget all of his high-profile relationships as well. And while I played that album a lot in my past (I can't deny the musical power I held working in the music/movie department), it will for sure continue in my home in anticipation of this upcoming series.