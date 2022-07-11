Fright Night Comes To 4K Blu-ray On October 4th

Fright Night, the 80's classic vampire film starring Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse, Stephen Geoffreys, and Roddy McDowall, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on October 4th, stuffed to the gills with special features and a new Steelbook package. Six new featurettes will be included with the release, along with a ton of previously released ones, making this the definitive release of the film. This is a new 4K transfer of the film and will include a Dolby Atmos audio track as well. You can see the Steelbook as features list for the Tom Holland classic below.

The Original Fright Night Gets Its Due

"Meet Jerry Dandrige. He's sweet, sexy, and he likes to sleep in late. You might think he's the perfect neighbor. But before inviting Jerry in for a nightcap, there's just one thing you should know. Jerry prefers his drinks warm, red, and straight from the jugular! It's FRIGHT NIGHT, a horrific howl starring Chris Sarandon as the seductive vampire and William Ragsdale as the frantic teenager struggling to keep Jerry's deadly fangs out of his neck. Only 17-year-old Charley Brewster (Ragsdale) knows Jerry's bloodcurdling secret. When Charley can't get anybody to believe him, he turns to TV horror host Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), who used to be the "Great Vampire Killer" of the movies. Can these mortals save Charley and his sweetheart Amy (Amanda Bearse) from the wrathful bloodsucker's toothy embrace? If you love being scared, FRIGHT NIGHT…will give you the nightmare of your life."

Below are the full specs and features list. There is a ton.

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision.

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

BLU-RAY™ FEATURE DISC

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

Special Features: NEW: Deleted Scene Storyboards – Tom Holland guides us through the film's only deleted scene, using his personal pre-production storyboards NEW: Holland/Beyda Spec Trailer with an Introduction by Tom Holland – the never-before-seen alternate trailer cut by Fright Night editor Kent Beyda with the guidance—and narration—of Tom Holland Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Tom Holland, Actors Chris Sarandon & Jonathan Stark, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Sullivan Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Tom Holland, Actors William Ragsdale & Stephen Geoffreys, FX Artist Randall Cook, Moderated by Journalist Jeremy Smith and Filmmaker Tim Sullivan You're So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night What is Fright Night Tom Holland: Writing Horror Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES DISC

Special Features: NEW : Fright Night 35th Anniversary Script Read – an anniversary cast reunion and script reading featuring writer/director Tom Holland and special guests including Rosario Dawson, Jason Patric, and many more! NEW : The Queer Lens: Bryan Fuller in Conversation with Amanda Bearse – a candid discussion between Fright Night aficionado Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror) and Fright Night star Amanda Bearse about the Gothic's queer roots, the film's queer subtext, and its metaphorical power NEW: A Novel Approach: The Splatterpunk Story of the Fright Night Novelization – Tom Holland, Fright Night novelization authors John Skipp and Craig Spector, and publisher Mark Alan Miller discuss how the progenitors of the splatterpunk genre came to work on the book, their writing process, and the novel's enduring legacy NEW: SFX Storyboard Comparisons – a selection of original storyboards from key effects sequences, compared with their final filmed versions Roddy McDowall: From Apes to Bats Tom Holland and Amanda Bearse Talk Fright Night Round Table with Tom, Stephen, and William Shock Till You Drop Presents Choice Cuts with Tom Holland and Ryan Turek First-Ever Fright Night Reunion Panel – Fear Fest 2 (2008) Weekend of Hell Panel with Amanda and Stephen Vintage EPK with Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage

