Fright Night Writer and Director Updates Sequel Status

We currently live in an era where franchise opportunities are endless. You have Halloween coming back stronger than ever after 40 years, Candyman returning to strike fear in our hearts, the original and new cast of Jurassic Park coming back from an epic adventure, and just about anything with a sequel or talks of a sequel is on the table for revival.



The 1985 film Fright Night went on to become a true cult classic to audiences, finding success with its blend of horror and comedy that turns 35 this year. There was a sequel that followed in 1988. However, this was more of an unofficial sequel because the original film's creator Tom Holland was uninvolved. The topic of Holland penning another Fright Night film has been a topic for years, but now in a conversation with SyFyWire, the writer and director, expresses his interest to tell a propper sequel story.

Holland opens up to the publication, telling them, "I'm writing a sequel to Fright Night now… I'm calling it Fright Night 2: Resurrection. Well, it's the only way to protect myself: If you wanna see something done right, do it yourself," Holland then added, "Of course, Charlie's back, and so is Evil Ed. I'm bringing back everybody I can. I'm calling it Resurrection because we've got to resurrect Billy Cole and Jerry Dandridge. And now I'll say no more."

Sometimes it can be a concern for moviegoers by waiting to return to a story so many years after its initial run, but Holland additionally explains to the site, "It feels to me that Fright Night is hotter now than it's ever been. All I know is that people love that movie; it's heartwarming. I mean, it's a family movie. That's what's amazing about Fright Night."

It's noted that Holland is approximately 31,000 words into his sequel, leaving most to assume it will come in the form of a novel before anything else. If there were to be a Fright Night sequel down the line, what would you hope to see in the film?



