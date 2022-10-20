We Unbox the Horror of Funko's Mystery Fright Night Box

Funko really dived into the Halloween spirit this year with this year's New York Comic Con. They kicked off their second Fright Night event, which was another version of Funko Fundays. However, this one is loaded with plenty of spooky and ghoulish elements and a themed Box of Fun! This marks the first Funko Fright Night Box of Fun to release, with one dropping exclusive for attendees of the event and a general public release. Collectors were offered three exclusive Pops and Sodas, coming in between 2,000 to 10,000 pieces. Two boxes were offered and showed off one of the Pops inside with a Freddy Funko as Hannibal from Silence of the Lambs, and a Freddy Funko as Nosferatu. Luckily, I got my hands on one of the boxes with some online luck, so let's see what is inside.

Without beating around the graveyard, I love and hate the Funko Fright Night Box of Fun mystery box. As a Freddy Funko collector and Pop fan, I expected some variety and limited Pops in that 2,000-release range. However, All the Pops were 10,000 pieces and had no variety, just six figures offered, and it depended on what box you chose. I choose the Hannibal box, which can be with a Spirit Freddy and a Zombie Freddy Pops. The Nosferatu box features a Creature from the Black Lagoon Freddy and a Bloody Zombie Freddy. I love these designs, but I expected more themed items like past Box of Fun releases. Plus Funko really shoved in those Sodas denting the Pops that was in the top right, which should not happen when paying over $100. Despite that, the big rewards in these boxes were those Funko Sodas, which has increased in popularity since its original release.

While the Pops might have been already picked per box, the Funko Soda Vinyl was all up in the air with plenty of spooky goodies to get. Most of these seem to be based around the Halloween Funko NFT launch from a couple of years ago. I love the Soda line and Freddy Funko enough to really appreciated these spooky Sodas, and I even snagged up a couple of others I like. I got lucky and received a couple of the rarer versions with Glow Dr. Jekyll, Flocked Mr. Hyde, and even Glow Spirit Freddy. Other sodas like Devil Freddy had multiple variants, and there were plenty of flocked and glow variants per design. Jekyll and Hyde are the Sodas I wanted the most, and thankfully, I got them, which was a surprise.

These spooky Sodas were a fun surprise to get, but for the $115 price tag, I wish we had been told these boxes were more Soda focused boxes. When all is said and done, the Fright Night Box of Fun did do exactly what it offered and dished out some fun Halloween-themed goodies. The Pop designs are pretty nice, but I wish we got more of a variety like past Box of Fun with releases like Chucky and Pennywise. The Hannibal Freddy was the most horror-themed Pop in the bunch, and slapping a bloody Pop protector really changes up his displayability. The Freddy Funko Sodas are just plain fun, and it was nice to see more Freddy collectibles get a wider general public release. I do hope Funko can keep this tradition going every year, as I am just a sucker for Halloween-themed collectibles.