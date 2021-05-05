From: "Lost" Star Harold Perrineau Set to Lead EPIX Horror Series

EPIX has found a lead for their upcoming horror series, From, and you might recognize him from multiple projects. Harold Perrineau will be joining forces with Jack Bender, who directed and produced Lost, in a reuniting of creative forces with EPIX, based on the creation by John Griffin. Perrineau's past roles are memorable for a variety of people, from his role as Mercutio in Romeo + Juliet or his time on the series Oz as August Hill. One more recent memorable character for Perrineau is from his experiences with Bender on Lost, where he played the character of Michael Dawson. In From, a very similar and mysterious storyline involving creatures, forests, and an isolated town sounds familiar to Lost fans.

The basic story of the series involves a town in the middle of America, that once someone enters it they cannot seem to leave it. But the horror truly comes once the sun goes down and the creatures of the surrounding forest coming out. Perrineau will be playing Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of the area who has a very severe set of rules for his town but he finds himself also trying to escape the nightmare. Filming of the series will begin shortly in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The team leading the creative choices of From include not only Bender but also the producing team of Midnight Radio and AGBO. Bender will be directing the first four episodes of the series. The premiere of From is slated for 2022 on EPIX. Rich characters and suspenseful storytelling can be expected according to the creators of From. Griffin will be appearing alongside an executive producer to maintain his creative vision for the production. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about the series or if you simply get excited to hear that Perrineau is in a new project!